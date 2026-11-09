The Detroit Lions have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring one of the NFL’s most recognizable pass rushers, and general manager Brad Holmes could have another major decision to make before Tuesday’s trade deadline. According to a new report, Detroit is among several teams that have shown interest in Arizona Cardinals veteran edge rusher Josh Sweat.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

The development comes as the Lions continue their push toward the postseason following Sunday’s 19-9 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Detroit is now 6-2, and although its defense continues to deliver impressive performances, adding another proven pass rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson could make an already dangerous unit even better.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) chases after Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 25, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions Reportedly Express Interest in Josh Sweat

According to Lions beat writer Mike Payton of A to Z Sports, the Lions have been among the teams expressing interest in Sweat as the November 10 NFL trade deadline approaches. Payton published the report Monday morning while listing several players Detroit has reportedly checked on.

“I’ve been told the Lions were one of many teams that showed some interest in Sweat,” Payton wrote. He added that acquiring Sweat could push Detroit’s defensive line toward the top of the league, although Arizona has reportedly become more inclined to keep him.

The distinction is important because Detroit’s interest does not necessarily mean the two teams are involved in serious trade negotiations. Payton cautioned that these reported inquiries could amount to little more than teams checking on a player’s availability and asking price.

Still, this is a noteworthy development for Holmes and the Lions, particularly because Sweat has been mentioned as a potential Detroit trade target for several months. Until Monday’s report, the connection had largely centered on speculation about whether he would make sense in Detroit.

Josh Sweat Could Give the Lions a Dangerous Pass Rush

There is little question that Sweat has the talent to make an impact in Detroit. The 29-year-old recorded a career-high 12 sacks with Arizona in 2025, demonstrating the type of production that has made him a frequent subject of trade speculation.

Pairing Sweat with Hutchinson would give defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard another established edge defender capable of creating pressure without relying heavily on blitzes. That could make life considerably more difficult for opposing quarterbacks and potentially create additional opportunities for Detroit’s secondary.

However, the Lions’ defensive front has already been producing at a high level. During Sunday’s victory over Miami, rookie Derrick Moore recorded the first two sacks of his NFL career, while Alim McNeill added another sack to bring his season total to 5.5.

Detroit also has D.J. Wonnum, who has five sacks of his own and has emerged as a productive contributor when healthy. Those developments raise a legitimate question about whether spending valuable draft capital on another edge defender represents the best use of Holmes’ resources.

Cardinals’ Asking Price Could Complicate a Deal

The biggest obstacle to a potential Sweat trade might be Arizona’s asking price. According to PHNX’s Johnny Venerable, the Cardinals are believed to be seeking a high Day 2 draft pick in exchange for the veteran defender.

That could mean a second-round selection or another package of comparable value, which would represent a significant investment for Detroit. The Lions have already had to weigh the potential cost of acquiring Sweat, and Monday’s report does not suggest Arizona has lowered its demands.

There is also the matter of Sweat’s contract. He signed a four-year, $76.4 million deal with the Cardinals in 2025, but reports indicate he would prefer a new agreement or additional financial security if traded.

As ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler explained in his November 4 reporting, Sweat’s desire for a reworked contract could become an obstacle for interested teams. Detroit would therefore need to consider not only the draft compensation but also the financial implications of bringing him aboard.

Will Brad Holmes Make Another Big Move?

The timing of Monday’s report is particularly interesting because the Lions are coming off an outstanding defensive performance against Miami. Detroit limited the Dolphins to 228 total yards of offense and did not allow a touchdown, providing another example of the progress Sheppard’s defense has made.

But Holmes is building a team to compete for a Super Bowl, not simply win another regular-season game. If he believes Sweat would significantly improve Detroit’s chances of making a deep playoff run, there is certainly an argument for exploring the possibility.

At the same time, the Cardinals appear comfortable keeping Sweat unless another team meets their asking price. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz’s reporting, Arizona has given the impression that it is under no pressure to move its veteran pass rusher.

For Detroit, that means any potential deal would likely require a substantial commitment with no guarantee that Arizona ultimately agrees to a trade. Holmes has to determine whether Sweat represents a meaningful upgrade worth that investment or whether the Lions are better served by trusting their current defensive front.

What makes this situation worth watching is that the Lions have reportedly done more than simply identify Sweat as an intriguing possibility. They have expressed interest, and with Tuesday’s trade deadline approaching, the next move belongs to Holmes and the Cardinals.

Whether anything comes of those conversations remains uncertain. But if Detroit does decide to make one more aggressive move before the deadline, Sweat is clearly a name that belongs on the radar.