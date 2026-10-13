The Detroit Lions have some of the NFL’s biggest stars, including Aidan Hutchinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Penei Sewell. But as Detroit enters its bye week with a 3-2 record, one of the team’s most impressive performers isn’t someone fans necessarily expected to see leading the league at his position.

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According to the latest Pro Football Focus grades, Juice Scruggs is currently the NFL’s highest-graded center through five weeks of the 2026 season. And considering how he ended up in Detroit’s starting lineup, that is a pretty remarkable development.

Juice Scruggs Ranks No. 1 Among NFL Centers

According to Jeremy Reisman’s Oct. 13 breakdown at Pride of Detroit, Scruggs has earned a 75.6 overall PFF grade, placing him first among NFL centers entering Detroit’s bye week. PFF’s own player page lists the same 75.6 grade and ranks him first among 34 qualified centers.

That is quite a surprise for a player who wasn’t even supposed to be the Lions’ starting center this season. Detroit acquired Scruggs from the Houston Texans during the offseason in the trade that sent running back David Montgomery to Houston, initially expecting the former second-round pick to provide valuable depth along the interior offensive line.

Those plans changed when Cade Mays suffered a fractured wrist during training camp. Suddenly, Scruggs was thrust into the starting role, responsible for handling offensive-line communication while protecting Jared Goff and creating running lanes for Gibbs.

Five games later, the numbers suggest Scruggs has done considerably more than simply fill in.

Interestingly, he’s not the only Detroit offensive lineman receiving outstanding grades. Penei Sewell leads all NFL offensive tackles with a 90.9 PFF grade, while Christian Mahogany ranks third among guards with an 86.4.

For an offensive line that entered the season with significant questions, that is an encouraging development.

Detroit Lions May Have an Unexpected Problem

As impressive as Scruggs’ performance has been, it creates a fascinating question for head coach Dan Campbell.

What happens when Cade Mays is healthy enough to return?

Detroit signed Mays to a three-year, $25 million contract during the offseason with the expectation that he would take over as the team’s starting center. His wrist injury delayed that opportunity, and the Lions opened his 21-day practice window on Oct. 7, which starts the clock on a return to the active roster.

That means Campbell may eventually have to choose between restoring Mays to his original position and keeping the NFL’s highest-graded center exactly where he is.

As we previously detailed when Campbell first addressed the situation, the Lions have already discussed the possibility of moving Scruggs into the competition at left guard once Mays returns.

That could allow Detroit to keep both talented players involved without sacrificing Scruggs’ contributions entirely. However, moving a center who has developed chemistry with Goff and the rest of the offensive line would also introduce another adjustment to a unit that has already dealt with considerable turnover.

It’s a decision Campbell and offensive-line coach Hank Fraley will have to weigh carefully.

Scruggs Becoming One of Detroit’s Biggest Surprises

What makes Scruggs’ emergence particularly interesting is how different expectations were when he arrived in Detroit.

Most of the attention surrounding the Montgomery trade focused on the departure of a popular running back. Scruggs, meanwhile, was viewed primarily as an experienced, versatile offensive lineman who could provide insurance at multiple positions.

As we highlighted during the preseason when Scruggs made his case to start, his physicality, awareness, and ability to reach defenders at the second level gave Detroit reason for optimism.

Now, his early-season performance has provided another reason to believe Brad Holmes may have acquired a more valuable player than initially anticipated.

Of course, PFF grades are only one measure of performance, and they don’t mean Scruggs has been flawless. Detroit’s offensive line has experienced inconsistent stretches, particularly early in games, and the coaching staff will have to consider more than a numerical grade when determining its best lineup.

Still, ranking first among NFL centers after five games is an accomplishment that deserves recognition.