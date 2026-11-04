The Detroit Lions are preparing to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but general manager Brad Holmes may have an additional reason to keep a close eye on one particular player wearing aqua and orange.

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Miami Dolphins cornerback JuJu Brents has been identified as a potential trade target for Detroit, and with the November 10 NFL trade deadline approaching, the timing couldn’t be more interesting.

The Lions need additional help in their secondary, and Brents could represent a relatively affordable option for a team with legitimate postseason aspirations.

Nov 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback JuJu Brents (8) walks onto the field before the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

ESPN Identifies JuJu Brents as Potential Lions Trade Target

In a new ESPN analysis of potential NFL trade deadline moves, analyst Aaron Schatz identified Brents as a cornerback the Lions should consider acquiring.

Schatz pointed to Brents’ surprisingly strong performance in his coverage DVOA metric, which measures defensive efficiency. According to his analysis, Brents ranks third among qualifying cornerbacks in that category, trailing only Trent McDuffie and Jahdae Barron.

That is an impressive statistical distinction for a player who hasn’t received nearly as much national attention as some of the bigger names on the trade market.

Brents, a former second-round selection by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 NFL Draft, is also scheduled to become a free agent following the 2026 season.

That contractual situation could make him an intriguing short-term addition if Miami is willing to discuss a deal.

However, there is no confirmed report that the Lions have contacted the Dolphins about Brents or that Miami has made him available. This is a potential trade fit identified by an analyst, not a report of active negotiations.

Why JuJu Brents Could Make Sense for Detroit

The Lions have been searching for additional cornerback help, and their struggles defending the pass have made the position a major concern.

As we previously examined when discussing three potential cornerback trade targets, Brad Holmes has several options to consider before the deadline.

Brents offers an interesting combination of size, youth, and experience. At 6-foot-3, he possesses the physical tools Detroit typically values in outside cornerbacks.

His coverage numbers also suggest there may be more to his game than his relatively modest reputation indicates.

Still, one favorable statistical ranking doesn’t guarantee that Brents would immediately solve Detroit’s defensive problems. Holmes and his scouting staff would need to evaluate his entire body of work, medical history, and potential fit within Kelvin Sheppard’s defensive system.

Lions’ Injury Report Makes Cornerback Depth Even More Important

Detroit’s latest injury report provides another reason the organization could consider adding a defensive back.

According to the Lions’ official Wednesday practice report, starting cornerback D.J. Reed was listed as a nonparticipant because of a hip injury.

Meanwhile, Brian Branch was limited with a concussion, and Kerby Joseph was limited with a knee injury.

As we reported following the release of Detroit’s concerning injury report, the Lions listed 10 players dealing with various injuries heading into Sunday’s matchup.

While Wednesday’s participation designations were estimates because Detroit conducted a walkthrough, the team’s defensive depth remains an important consideration.

Adding another experienced outside cornerback could provide valuable insurance as the Lions prepare for the second half of the season.

Could the Lions Trade for Brents After Sunday’s Game?

Here’s where the situation becomes especially interesting.

Detroit will face Miami on Sunday, November 8, at 1 p.m. ET, just two days before the NFL trade deadline closes Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. That gives the Lions an opportunity to evaluate Brents against their own offense before deciding whether he deserves further consideration.

Of course, seeing a player in person doesn’t mean a trade is being discussed. The Dolphins would also have to be willing to move Brents, and Detroit would need to determine whether the potential upgrade justifies surrendering draft capital.

But if Miami is open to dealing its former second-round pick, Holmes would have a legitimate reason to investigate.

The Detroit Lions need cornerback help, JuJu Brents has emerged as an intriguing proposed target, and the two teams happen to be meeting just before the trade deadline.

Whether that combination produces anything beyond speculation remains to be seen, but it’s certainly a situation worth watching Sunday.