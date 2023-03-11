Detroit Lions just 1 trade away from shot at stud defender in 2023 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions are just one trade away from securing a shot at drafting a top defensive player in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. With three quarterbacks expected to be taken in the first five picks, the Lions could potentially select either Jalen Carter or Will Anderson if one more team trades into the top 5 to select a quarterback. If they can secure a trade, the Lions would have a high chance of landing a much-needed star defender to strengthen their defense.

Key Points

The Lions are one trade away from securing a shot at a top defender in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft

Detroit General Manager Brad Holmes has successfully used first-round draft picks to build the team's defense

With three quarterbacks expected to be taken in the first five picks, the Lions have a high chance of selecting a top defensive player if one more team trades into the top 5 to select a quarterback

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions

The Lions could potentially draft a top defensive player in the upcoming NFL Draft with just one trade. With three quarterbacks expected to be taken in the first five picks, the Lions could secure Jalen Carter or Will Anderson if one more team trades into the top 5 to select a quarterback. General Manager Brad Holmes has used first-round draft picks in the past two seasons to build inside the trenches, and selecting Penei Sewell and Aidan Hutchinson has turned out to be successful for the team.

The Big Picture: The Lions' 2023 NFL Draft Strategy

The Detroit Lions have been focusing on building their defense with first-round draft picks in recent years, and it has proven successful. With just the addition of a couple more key defensive players, the team could have a formidable defense for years to come. If another team trades into the Top 5 to select a quarterback, the Lions would secure the option to select a top defensive player in the upcoming NFL Draft.