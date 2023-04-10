Detroit Lions ‘just don’t know’ if Levi Onwuzurike will be back in 2023

The Detroit Lions selected DT Levi Onwuzurike in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the hope that he would be a solid force on their defensive line. Unfortunately, Onwuzurike missed the entire 2022 season as he recovered from a back injury. During a recent interview Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked about Onwuzurike, and he was not exactly optimistic about his chances of being ready to roll for the upcoming season.

Dan Campbell comments on Detroit Lions DL Levi Onwuzurike

During a recent interview, Campbell spoke about Onwuzurike, who is still recovering from a back injury.

“We just need to see how it is,” Campbell said, via MLive.com. “We talked to him a couple of weeks ago, he was doing good. The rehab has gone well, but you just don’t know. You don’t know with a back. But I mean certainly, he’s going to get an opportunity if the body will allow it.”

Why it Matters

When you look up and down the Lions' current roster, there is no question about it that one of their biggest weaknesses is their defensive line. If Onwuzurike is able to get healthy, and contribute in 2023, it would be a huge boost for the Lions' defense. That being said, when looking at Campbell's comments, it does not sound like he Lions are overly optimistic that they will have Levi for the start of the 2023 season.