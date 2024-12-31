fb
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions K Jake Bates Breaks Jason Hanson's Record

W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates has made an impressive impact in his first season with the team, setting a new single-season franchise record for points scored. Bates surpassed the previous record of 134 points held by Lions legend Jason Hanson, who set the mark in 2012. Bates' consistency and reliability have been crucial to the Lions' scoring efforts this season, as he continues to establish himself as one of the league's top kickers.

Jake Bates

Before joining the Lions this season, Bates spent time with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL, where he honed his skills and made a name for himself. His transition to the NFL has been seamless, as he’s exceeded expectations in his first year with Detroit. This record-breaking achievement is a testament to his hard work and dedication.

Jason Hanson, a beloved figure in Detroit Lions history, had held the points-scored record for over a decade. Hanson, who played 21 seasons with the Lions, remains one of the franchise’s all-time greats and holds numerous team records. With Bates now passing Hanson’s mark, it’s clear that the Lions' kicking game has a bright future ahead, and Bates is quickly becoming a fan favorite.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
