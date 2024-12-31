Detroit Lions K Jake Bates Breaks Jason Hanson’s Record

Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates has made an impressive impact in his first season with the team, setting a new single-season franchise record for points scored. Bates surpassed the previous record of 134 points held by Lions legend Jason Hanson, who set the mark in 2012. Bates' consistency and reliability have been crucial to the Lions' scoring efforts this season, as he continues to establish himself as one of the league's top kickers.

Before joining the Lions this season, Bates spent time with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL, where he honed his skills and made a name for himself. His transition to the NFL has been seamless, as he’s exceeded expectations in his first year with Detroit. This record-breaking achievement is a testament to his hard work and dedication.

Jason Hanson, a beloved figure in Detroit Lions history, had held the points-scored record for over a decade. Hanson, who played 21 seasons with the Lions, remains one of the franchise’s all-time greats and holds numerous team records. With Bates now passing Hanson’s mark, it’s clear that the Lions' kicking game has a bright future ahead, and Bates is quickly becoming a fan favorite.