Detroit Lions Draft Buzz: Kadyn Proctor Could Be the Answer

The Detroit Lions aren’t just tweaking their roster this offseason, they’re quietly setting the stage for a major shift up front.

With Taylor Decker no longer anchoring the left side and Dan Campbell acknowledging that Penei Sewell could slide over to left tackle, Detroit suddenly has multiple moving parts along the offensive line. Whether Sewell makes that switch or stays put, the reality doesn’t change: the Lions need a starting-caliber tackle.

And if you’re looking for a name that keeps popping up in scouting circles, it’s Kadyn Proctor.

A Different Kind of Prospect

Proctor isn’t subtle. There’s nothing understated about his game or his presence.

At Alabama, he was the kind of lineman you notice immediately—massive, powerful, and capable of overwhelming defenders when everything clicks. He stepped into a starting role early and never really gave it up, stacking experience against top-tier SEC competition.

By the end of his college career, he wasn’t just another talented lineman, he was one of the most decorated blockers in the country, earning top honors in the SEC and playing a central role in one of college football’s most demanding offenses .

But what makes him intriguing for Detroit isn’t just what he’s done, it’s what he could become.

Why This Fit Feels Real

This is where the conversation gets interesting.

The Lions don’t necessarily need a plug-and-play savior. What they need is someone who can grow into a key role as the offensive line transitions into its next phase.

That’s exactly the kind of bet Brad Holmes has made time and time again.

Proctor brings something different to the table than a lot of tackles in this class. His size is rare, even by NFL standards, and when he’s locked in, he can simply erase defenders. In the run game, especially, you can see flashes of the physical identity Detroit loves: moving bodies, finishing blocks, and setting a tone.

If Sewell shifts to the left side, Proctor could factor into the right tackle conversation. If Sewell stays where he is, the Lions could view Proctor as a long-term solution on the blind side.

Either way, there’s a pathway.

The Talent vs. Technique Debate

Here’s the honest evaluation: Proctor is not a polished product.

There are stretches where his technique slips, his timing can get off, his pad level rises, and more refined pass rushers can take advantage. It’s not about effort or toughness. It’s about consistency.

But that’s also what makes him such a fascinating projection.

Because when everything syncs up, you see it. The power, the movement, the ability to control defenders, it all shows up in flashes that feel hard to teach.

That’s the gamble teams have to weigh.

And Detroit has never shied away from that kind of decision.

Experience That Matters

One thing that separates Proctor from some other prospects is the volume of football he’s played at a high level.

He wasn’t eased in. He was thrown into the fire in the SEC and held his own, starting game after game against future NFL talent .

That matters.

There’s a difference between projection and proof. Proctor offers both, even if the refinement is still catching up.

Where He Fits in Detroit’s Timeline

The Lions are no longer in the “rebuild and hope” phase. They’re in the “sustain and evolve” phase.

That changes how you evaluate prospects.

Proctor wouldn’t need to carry the weight of the offensive line on Day 1. But he could grow into a role that becomes critical by the end of his rookie season, or certainly by Year 2.

And with the coaching infrastructure Detroit has built, there’s reason to believe that growth could happen faster than expected.

The Bottom Line

This isn’t about finding the safest prospect on the board.

It’s about identifying the right one.

Kadyn Proctor brings size, experience, and flashes of dominance that are hard to ignore. The inconsistencies are real, but so is the upside.

And with the Lions staring at a future that likely includes changes at tackle, this is exactly the kind of player who could step into that transition and eventually define it.