Detroit Lions Meet With Potential No. 17 Pick

With the 2026 NFL Draft less than a week away, the Detroit Lions are continuing to zero in on potential first-round options.

One name that keeps surfacing: Kadyn Proctor.

The Lions recently hosted Proctor on a pre-draft visit, adding another layer to what has been an extensive evaluation process. Detroit previously met with the Alabama tackle at the Shrine Bowl and again at the NFL Combine, signaling sustained interest in one of the top offensive line prospects in this year’s class.

That level of contact is notable, especially this close to draft night.

Teams often cast wide nets throughout the pre-draft cycle, but repeated meetings tend to indicate a more serious level of consideration. In Proctor’s case, the Lions have checked in at multiple stages, from informal conversations to formal sit-downs.

The 6-foot-7 tackle started three seasons at Alabama and has the size and experience teams look for at a premium position. He’s widely projected as a first-round pick and could be in play when Detroit is on the clock at No. 17.

There’s also growing belief around the league that Proctor may not last that long.

Daniel Jeremiah recently noted the Lions’ interest and suggested Proctor could come off the board before Detroit’s pick, adding another wrinkle to the situation.

For the Lions, the offensive line remains a position group worth monitoring. While general manager Brad Holmes has emphasized the team won’t draft strictly for need, the long-term outlook at tackle is still part of the equation.

If Proctor is available at No. 17, the Lions will have a decision to make.

And based on their pre-draft work, it’s clear he’ll be firmly on their radar.