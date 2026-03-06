Detroit Lions Trade Up, Land Replacement for David Montgomery in 2026 Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions could be looking for help in the backfield following their recent decision to trade veteran running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans.

In his latest 2026 NFL mock draft, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic projects Detroit making an interesting move to address that need.

Rather than waiting for a player to fall to them, Pouncy has the Lions trading up into the fourth round to select Kaytron Allen, a powerful running back from Penn State Nittany Lions football.

Mock Draft Trade Details

In the projected deal, Detroit moves up to secure Allen by striking a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Trade details:

Lions receive: Pick No. 136 (Round 4)

Eagles receive: Pick No. 155 (Round 5) and Pick No. 187 (Round 6)

The move allows Detroit to jump ahead of other teams that might be targeting a running back in the middle rounds.

Why Kaytron Allen Fits the Lions

Allen’s running style could make him a natural replacement for Montgomery in Detroit’s offense.

At roughly 220 pounds, Allen is known for his:

Physical running style

Patience behind blockers

Ability to grind out tough yards

Pouncy described Allen as a player who could step into a meaningful role immediately.

“With David Montgomery off to the Texans, the Lions could use another running back. The Lions fill that void by snagging Allen after a trade with the Eagles. Allen is a patient, physical runner at 220 pounds and should be primed for a No. 2 workload out of the gate.”

That type of runner would pair nicely with explosive Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs.

Replacing David Montgomery Won’t Be Easy

Montgomery played a major role in Detroit’s offense during his time with the team.

He brought a bruising running style, goal-line reliability, and veteran leadership to the locker room. With him now in Houston, the Lions will likely need someone capable of handling short-yardage and physical carries.

Allen’s skill set suggests he could eventually fill that role.

The Bottom Line

The Lions still have plenty of options to address their backfield depth, whether through the draft or free agency. But if Pouncy’s mock draft scenario plays out, Detroit could land a young, powerful running back who fits their offensive identity perfectly.

And if Kaytron Allen truly develops into the type of physical runner many scouts believe he can be, the Lions might find their David Montgomery replacement sooner rather than later.