Detroit Lions: Keegan-Michael Key declares #BrandNewLions [Photo]

Folks, we told you from the opening press conference for Dan Campbell that the “Same Old Lions” phrase would soon be dead, and that the Detroit Lions were finally going to make Keegan-Michael Key and the rest of the fans proud. Well, after a very rough start to the season, the Lions have stormed back to win 6 out of 7 games, moving to .500 on the season. In fact, if these 3 things go right next Saturday, the Lions will control their own destiny in terms of making the NFL Playoffs by the time you go to bed on Christmas Eve.

Keegan-Michael Key declares a new moniker for Lions

Prior to the Lions’ 20-17 come-from-behind win over the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon, Key, who is a Lions fan and comedian, took to Instagram to post a photo of himself holding a sign that said #BrandNewLions

Folks, #SOL is DEAD and #BNL is ALIVE and well!

