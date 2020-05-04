41.2 F
Detroit
Monday, May 4, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions Kenny Golladay included among Top 25 NFL wide receivers

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

Official 2020 NFL schedule release date announced

Don Drysdale - 0
Here we go! There has been plenty of speculation as to when the 2020 NFL schedule would officially be released. It just became official that the...
Read more
College Sports

Former Wolverines QB Shea Patterson shares excitement over joining Chiefs

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former University of Michigan Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson has found himself an NFL home after not being taken in last month's Draft, and it...
Read more

When the Detroit Lions selected Kenny Golladay in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, many had to do a double-take. After all, Golladay played his college ball at Northern Illinois, and though he was very productive, he was not exactly a household name.

But ever since that moment, all Golladay has done is prove people wrong like it’s his job. In fact, in 2019, Kenny G racked up 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns on way to being selected to his first Pro Bowl.

So, where does Golladay rank in terms of the best wide receivers in the National Football League?

Well, according to Pro Football Network, Golladay is currently the No. 10 WR in the league.

From Pro Football Network:

Not only did Kenny Golladay lead the NFL in receiving touchdowns last season, but he was also fifth among WRs in yards per target (10.3). His strength to win while contested and after the catch makes him a chore to cover and tackle.

Here is that the Top 10 looks like according to PFN:

1. Michael Thomas

2. Julio Jones

3. DeAndre Hopkins

4. Mike Evans

5. Tyreek Hill

6. Chris Godwin

7. Davante Adams

8. Amari Cooper

9. Keenan Allen

10. Kenny Golladay

Do you think Golladay is slotted correctly?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Don Drysdale

More on this topic

Previous articleRUMOR: Ex-MLB player Trevor Plouffe tweets baseball season could begin in home stadiums

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.