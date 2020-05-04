Detroit Lions Kenny Golladay included among Top 25 NFL wide receivers

When the Detroit Lions selected Kenny Golladay in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, many had to do a double-take. After all, Golladay played his college ball at Northern Illinois, and though he was very productive, he was not exactly a household name.

But ever since that moment, all Golladay has done is prove people wrong like it’s his job. In fact, in 2019, Kenny G racked up 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns on way to being selected to his first Pro Bowl.

So, where does Golladay rank in terms of the best wide receivers in the National Football League?

Well, according to Pro Football Network, Golladay is currently the No. 10 WR in the league.

From Pro Football Network:

Not only did Kenny Golladay lead the NFL in receiving touchdowns last season, but he was also fifth among WRs in yards per target (10.3). His strength to win while contested and after the catch makes him a chore to cover and tackle.

Here is that the Top 10 looks like according to PFN:

1. Michael Thomas

2. Julio Jones

3. DeAndre Hopkins

4. Mike Evans

5. Tyreek Hill

6. Chris Godwin

7. Davante Adams

8. Amari Cooper

9. Keenan Allen

10. Kenny Golladay

Do you think Golladay is slotted correctly?