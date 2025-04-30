Detroit Lions Predicted to Trade for QB Kenny Pickett

CBS Sports predicts the Lions could trade for QB Kenny Pickett to back up Jared Goff. With the Browns drafting two new quarterbacks, Pickett may be on the move again.

Could the Detroit Lions be adding another quarterback to the mix? While Jared Goff is firmly entrenched as the starter and coming off one of the best seasons of his career, questions still linger about who would step up if something were to happen to him.

Hendon Hooker is currently penciled in as the No. 2, but the former Tennessee standout has yet to take a regular-season NFL snap. That’s why CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin believes the Lions might target a familiar name: Kenny Pickett.

Detroit Lions Kenny Pickett trade

Why Pickett to Detroit Makes Sense

According to Benjamin, the Cleveland Browns — who just traded for Pickett earlier this offseason — may already be looking to move him. After drafting both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, and re-signing Joe Flacco, Cleveland’s quarterback room is overflowing.

“Pickett might be better off bouncing to Detroit in another trade, where the Lions could use a more experienced No. 2 behind Jared Goff,” Benjamin wrote. “Dan Campbell would like his grit.”

Let’s be real — Dan Campbell absolutely would.

A Low-Cost, High-Floor Move?

Pickett might not be a future starter, but he’s already got 25 career starts under his belt and played relatively well when called on in Philadelphia last season. He’s still just 26, and the Browns declined his fifth-year option, meaning he’s likely a short-term asset.

A trade to Detroit could give him new life — and give the Lions peace of mind.

Best part? It wouldn’t cost much. Given Cleveland’s crowded depth chart, a 2026 late Day 3 pick could get it done.

The Bottom Line

This isn’t about replacing Goff. It’s about bolstering the depth behind him with someone who’s been in the fire. And if Pickett’s available? Detroit could be the perfect spot for his next chapter.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles
Full 2025 Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft by Dane Brugler Revealed
Bryce Underwood Michigan spring game
Bryce Underwood Closes Michigan Spring Game With Must-See 88-Yard TD [Video]