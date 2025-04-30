Detroit Lions Predicted to Trade for QB Kenny Pickett

CBS Sports predicts the Lions could trade for QB Kenny Pickett to back up Jared Goff. With the Browns drafting two new quarterbacks, Pickett may be on the move again.

Could the Detroit Lions be adding another quarterback to the mix? While Jared Goff is firmly entrenched as the starter and coming off one of the best seasons of his career, questions still linger about who would step up if something were to happen to him.

Hendon Hooker is currently penciled in as the No. 2, but the former Tennessee standout has yet to take a regular-season NFL snap. That’s why CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin believes the Lions might target a familiar name: Kenny Pickett.

Why Pickett to Detroit Makes Sense

According to Benjamin, the Cleveland Browns — who just traded for Pickett earlier this offseason — may already be looking to move him. After drafting both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, and re-signing Joe Flacco, Cleveland’s quarterback room is overflowing.

“Pickett might be better off bouncing to Detroit in another trade, where the Lions could use a more experienced No. 2 behind Jared Goff,” Benjamin wrote. “Dan Campbell would like his grit.”

Let’s be real — Dan Campbell absolutely would.

A Low-Cost, High-Floor Move?

Pickett might not be a future starter, but he’s already got 25 career starts under his belt and played relatively well when called on in Philadelphia last season. He’s still just 26, and the Browns declined his fifth-year option, meaning he’s likely a short-term asset.

A trade to Detroit could give him new life — and give the Lions peace of mind.

Best part? It wouldn’t cost much. Given Cleveland’s crowded depth chart, a 2026 late Day 3 pick could get it done.

The Bottom Line

This isn’t about replacing Goff. It’s about bolstering the depth behind him with someone who’s been in the fire. And if Pickett’s available? Detroit could be the perfect spot for his next chapter.