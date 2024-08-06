Detroit Lions’ Kerby Joseph and Giants’ Malik Nabers Clash at Joint Practice





The Detroit Lions and New York Giants turned up the heat at Tuesday’s joint practice in East Rutherford, N.J., and not just in the temperature.

Things got a bit too spicy when Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph, apparently channeling his inner prizefighter, took a few swings at Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers. Nabers had given Joseph a little nudge in the helmet after a one-on-one fade attempt against cornerback Terrion Arnold ended with a clunky incompletion.

Joseph, perhaps feeling a bit too enthusiastic about his role, responded with a flurry of punches aimed directly at Nabers’ helmet. This set off a full-blown brawl between the Giants’ offense and the Detroit Lions’ defense, prompting players and coaches to intervene and play peacemakers.

This latest tiff is part of an ongoing trend of tussles during these joint practices. Monday saw practice halted repeatedly due to some serious heat between the teams. Nabers, the sixth overall pick in the 2024 draft, shrugged off the altercation with the sentiment that Joseph “said something to him he chose not to share,” adding, “the fight was ‘just football at the end of the day.‘”

Malik Nabers talks fight with Kerby Joseph. #giants



Did Joseph say something?



“He did but I’m not going to repeat it.” pic.twitter.com/cqrQD3uESh — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) August 6, 2024

For the second year in a row, the Detroit Lions have linked up with the Giants for these preseason joint practices, thanks to the friendship between Lions coach Dan Campbell and Giants coach Brian Daboll. Campbell was eager for a tough, physical session, but admitted on Tuesday that Monday’s skirmishes were “too much” for a productive practice.

The Lions will take it easy with a walkthrough on Wednesday before hitting the road for their preseason game against the Giants on Thursday at 7 p.m. (Fox in Detroit)