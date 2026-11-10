Forget the NFL trade deadline for a minute. The Detroit Lions have another deadline approaching, this one on Kerby Joseph, that could have an enormous impact on their Super Bowl aspirations.

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On Tuesday morning, Dan Campbell delivered an unfortunate update regarding All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph during his weekly interview on 97.1 The Ticket, indicating that he doesn’t expect Joseph to play against the New England Patriots in Germany this weekend.

Normally, another missed game wouldn’t be particularly significant for a player who hasn’t played since October 2025. However, the circumstances surrounding Joseph’s recovery make this one a little different.

When the Lions designated Joseph to return from the PUP list on October 28, they started a 21-day clock that cannot simply be extended because their star safety needs additional time to recover.

Now, Brad Holmes and the Lions must prepare to make a decision that could determine whether Joseph plays another snap this season.

Calvin Johnson, right, talks to Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph at warm up ahead of the New Orleans Saints game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions Face Critical Kerby Joseph Deadline

As Mike Payton of A to Z Sports laid out, Joseph’s practice window concludes on November 17, giving Detroit until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 18, to activate him.

If the Lions don’t activate Joseph by that deadline, he will remain on the PUP list for the remainder of the season. That means Detroit would be without its All-Pro safety for the entire regular season and any potential playoff run.

What Activating Kerby Joseph Would Cost Detroit

Here’s where things get particularly interesting. The Lions don’t necessarily need Joseph to be ready to play next week to activate him.

Detroit could add Joseph to its 53-man roster and continue allowing him to recover before putting him back on the field. However, doing so would mean committing a valuable roster spot to a player who still may not be ready to contribute.

That’s a decision that becomes considerably more complicated when a team is chasing a championship and dealing with injuries elsewhere on the roster.

Andre Cisco Gives Detroit Some Breathing Room

Monday’s trade for veteran safety Andre Cisco certainly looks more significant following Campbell’s latest update. Detroit surrendered only a 2028 sixth-round pick to the New York Jets to acquire a player with considerable NFL experience.

Cisco has spent most of his defensive snaps this season at free safety, according to Tim Twentyman’s breakdown of the acquisition. His arrival gives defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard another option alongside Brian Branch and Chuck Clark while Joseph continues his recovery.

Perhaps more importantly, Cisco gives the Lions greater flexibility if they decide to activate Joseph without immediately putting him on the field.

If Detroit’s medical staff believes Joseph has a realistic chance to return during the stretch run or postseason, I would have a difficult time giving up on that possibility simply to preserve one roster spot. Players with Joseph’s ability to change a game with a single interception don’t grow on trees.

Of course, if the medical outlook suggests Joseph won’t be able to contribute this season, the Lions shouldn’t make a decision based solely on hope. His long-term health must remain the priority.

The good news is that Campbell’s latest update doesn’t mean Joseph’s season is over. But by next Wednesday afternoon, we’ll have a much clearer picture of whether one of Detroit’s most dangerous defensive playmakers has a chance to help this team chase a Super Bowl.