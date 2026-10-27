The Detroit Lions are finally starting to get healthy on defense, and another major reinforcement could be getting closer to returning. After welcoming Brian Branch back for Sunday’s victory over the Green Bay Packers, Detroit is seeing increasingly encouraging signs regarding All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph.

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Joseph has been sidelined for more than a year with a lingering knee injury, but recent developments have created renewed optimism about his availability. With the Lions preparing for a massive NFC North showdown against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings, the possibility of getting another elite defensive playmaker back is certainly worth watching.

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), left, warms up with cornerback D.J. Reed (4) ahead of the game between Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

NFL Insider Suggests Kerby Joseph Could Return Soon

Following Detroit’s 20-17 victory over Green Bay, NFL insider Albert Breer offered an encouraging assessment of the Lions’ defense and the potential return of Joseph. Breer highlighted the impact of Branch’s return while suggesting that Detroit’s other star safety may not be far behind.

“The defense, with Brian Branch back and Kerby Joseph’s return looming, showed signs of life Sunday,” Breer wrote in his Week 7 observations. He later added that Joseph “will be soon” when discussing the injured players Detroit expects to welcome back.

Those comments are particularly interesting considering the uncertainty surrounding Joseph throughout the offseason and the opening weeks of the regular season. Although the Lions have not announced an official return date, Breer’s assessment adds to the growing optimism that Joseph could eventually rejoin Detroit’s secondary.

Of course, there is an important distinction between an insider expecting a return and the team officially clearing a player to practice. Joseph remains on the physically unable to perform list, and there has been no confirmation that he will be available against Minnesota on Sunday.

Dan Campbell Has Already Delivered Encouraging News

The optimism surrounding Joseph began building last week when Lions head coach Dan Campbell addressed the safety’s progress. Campbell confirmed that he expects Joseph to play at some point during the 2026 season, a meaningful development considering how uncertain his recovery has been.

As we previously reported following Campbell’s injury update, the coach expressed confidence in Joseph’s rehabilitation but declined to establish a specific timetable. That cautious approach is understandable given the chronic nature of the knee problem that has kept Joseph out since October 2025.

Joseph also shared encouraging footage of his rehabilitation, showing himself running and making sharp changes of direction at Detroit’s indoor practice facility. The video provided fans with a welcome glimpse of his progress, although performing individual drills is considerably different from handling the demands of an NFL game.

For Detroit, the priority remains getting Joseph healthy enough to contribute without rushing him back prematurely. The Lions have already waited more than a year for his return, and protecting his long-term health remains more important than forcing him onto the field for one divisional matchup.

Lions Defense Could Look Completely Different With Joseph and Branch

The potential return of Joseph is especially intriguing after what Branch accomplished in his first game back from a torn Achilles. Detroit’s defense delivered one of its strongest performances of the season against Green Bay, holding the Packers to 17 points while creating several crucial stops.

Branch immediately made an impact, recording four tackles, an interception, and a pass breakup in his return. His performance earned a team-high 92.6 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus, as we detailed in our breakdown of Detroit’s top performers.

Now imagine adding Joseph back into that secondary.

The 25-year-old was a first-team All-Pro in 2024 and has recorded 20 interceptions during his NFL career. His ability to read quarterbacks, create turnovers, and patrol the deep middle of the field would give Detroit another defensive weapon that opposing offenses must account for.

Having both Branch and Joseph available would also provide the coaching staff with considerably more flexibility. Branch’s versatility allows him to line up in different spots throughout the secondary, while Joseph’s range could help Detroit protect against explosive passing plays without sacrificing as much aggressiveness near the line of scrimmage.

That combination was supposed to be one of the Lions’ biggest defensive strengths entering the season. Injuries prevented Detroit from putting the duo on the field together, but the possibility of finally reuniting them offers a reason for optimism as the team enters a critical stretch of its schedule.

Kerby Joseph’s Return Could Be Huge for Detroit’s Playoff Push

The Lions improved to 4-2 with Sunday’s victory over Green Bay, and their defense appears to be gaining confidence at the right time. With Minnesota coming to Ford Field on November 1, Detroit has an opportunity to make a major statement in the NFC North race.

Joseph’s availability for that particular matchup remains uncertain, and fans should not interpret Breer’s comments as confirmation that a return is imminent. However, the combination of Campbell’s encouraging assessment, Joseph’s visible rehabilitation progress, and the latest national reporting suggests there is legitimate reason to believe he could contribute later this season.

Detroit has already seen what one returning defensive star can do after Branch helped transform the secondary against the Packers. Getting Joseph back would give the Lions another proven playmaker and potentially make an improving defense even more dangerous.

The Detroit Lions are beginning to look much healthier defensively, and Kerby Joseph could be the next major piece to return. If the All-Pro safety can finally get back on the field alongside Brian Branch, Detroit’s defense could become an entirely different challenge for opposing offenses.