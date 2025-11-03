One Trade Brad Holmes Must Make to Save the Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions’ strength has always been their offensive line, tough, disciplined, and the heartbeat of Dan Campbell’s offense. But after Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, that strength just took a major hit.

Starting left guard Christian Mahogany was carted off the field in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. After the game, Campbell confirmed the bad news: Mahogany will be out for a “long time,” likely until late December at the earliest.

As if that weren’t enough, right guard Tate Ratledge, the second-round rookie who’s been one of the Lions’ most pleasant surprises this season, also left the game with a shoulder injury before later returning. His status for Week 10 is uncertain.

Simply put: depth at guard has become an emergency.

The Problem: Depth Disaster in the Trenches

Before Sunday, Detroit’s biggest offensive line concern was tackle depth behind Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell. Now, with Mahogany out and Ratledge dinged up, the issue has shifted inside. Kayode Awosika can fill in temporarily, but neither gives the Lions the stability or experience needed for a playoff push.

The interior offensive line has been the backbone of the Lions’ elite run game, paving the way for Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, and protecting Jared Goff from interior pressure. Losing two guards at once threatens that identity.

That’s why GM Brad Holmes can’t afford to wait.

The Solution: Call the Titans About Kevin Zeitler

If there’s one name that makes perfect sense for Detroit right now, it’s Kevin Zeitler.

Zeitler, who spent the 2024 season with the Lions, was a steady and reliable force at right guard before signing with the Tennessee Titans in free agency. The Titans are currently rebuilding, sitting at the bottom of the AFC South with no realistic playoff path, making Zeitler a prime trade candidate.

At 35, he’s not a long-term answer, but he’s exactly what the Lions need right now: a smart, physical, veteran guard who already knows the system and can step in immediately.

A trade for Zeitler wouldn’t break the bank. A mid-to-late round pick should get it done, especially with Tennessee likely eager to offload salary.

Why Zeitler Fits Perfectly

Familiarity: Zeitler already thrived under Campbell and offensive line coach Hank Fraley .

Zeitler already thrived under Campbell and offensive line coach . Leadership: He’d bring instant stability to a young locker room that’s dealt with major injuries.

He’d bring instant stability to a young locker room that’s dealt with major injuries. Consistency: Even at his age, Zeitler remains a dependable offensive guard.

Plugging him next to Graham Glasgow and Penei Sewell would immediately solidify Detroit’s line, giving Goff and Gibbs the protection and lanes they need to keep this offense rolling.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions can’t afford to stand pat. With Christian Mahogany out for the foreseeable future and Tate Ratledge battling a shoulder injury, Brad Holmes has to make a move, and fast.

Reuniting with Kevin Zeitler would give Detroit a proven starter, stabilize the offensive line, and keep their Super Bowl aspirations alive.

This isn’t a luxury move. It’s a must.