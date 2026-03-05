Detroit Lions Urged to Sign Future Hall of Fame Defender

The Detroit Lions have spent the past few seasons searching for a reliable edge rusher to complement star defender Aidan Hutchinson. Now, a new suggestion from a national outlet says the answer might be a future Hall of Famer.

In a recent article published by Sports Illustrated, NFL writer Gilbert Manzano listed one free agent each NFL team should sign this offseason. For Detroit, Manzano believes the perfect target is veteran pass rusher Khalil Mack.

And honestly? It’s not a crazy idea.

Why Khalil Mack makes sense for Detroit

The Lions have tried several approaches when looking for a No. 2 edge rusher opposite Hutchinson. None have fully stuck.

Manzano explained his reasoning clearly.

“The Lions haven’t had much success going the veteran route for finding a quality No. 2 edge rusher on the opposite side of Aidan Hutchinson. But Mack remains a productive edge rusher because he can set the edge and generate consistent pressure. He had 5.5 sacks and 11 QB hits with the Chargers last year.”

Even at 35 years old, Mack continues to produce. During the 2025 season with the Los Angeles Chargers, he appeared in 12 games and still created pressure at a high level.

That type of veteran presence could fit perfectly in Detroit’s defense.

A proven star with Hall of Fame credentials

Mack’s résumé speaks for itself:

9× Pro Bowl selection

3× First-Team All-Pro

2016 Defensive Player of the Year

Over 113 career sacks

Few pass rushers of the last decade have been as dominant.

Even if he’s no longer a full-time superstar, Mack still brings:

Elite edge-setting ability against the run

Veteran leadership

The ability to win one-on-one pass rushes

For a Lions defense built around aggression and toughness, that’s a pretty intriguing combination.

Would Brad Holmes actually do it?

Detroit GM Brad Holmes has typically preferred younger players and long-term roster building rather than big-name veteran signings.

That said, the Lions are firmly in their Super Bowl window. Adding a proven pass rusher for a short-term deal could be the kind of move that pushes the defense over the top.

Imagine offensive lines trying to block Hutchinson on one side and Mack on the other.

That’s the kind of pairing that can wreck game plans.

If Detroit truly wants to maximize its championship window, this is the type of bold veteran move that could make a lot of sense.