Detroit Lions Kicker Badgley Suffers Major Injury

Detroit Lions’ Kicker Michael Badgley Out for Season

The Detroit Lions have placed kicker Michael Badgley on injured reserve following a significant injury, reported Coach Dan Campbell on Thursday. Badgley suffered a torn hamstring preparing for practice, necessitating surgery and ending his season.

“Badgley had a significant injury yesterday getting ready for practice,” said Campbell via Sports Illustrated. “He will be on injured reserve coming up, he will be out for the season, he’s actually having surgery. Feel awful for Badge, man, he worked his tail off to get ready for the season, he had a good spring and was ready for camp. Anyway, it’s tough.”

Competing for the starting job with newcomer Jake Bates, Badgley was a key player for the Lions over the last two seasons, making 24 of 28 regular-season field goals and converting all four postseason attempts last year.

Bates, known for his impressive performances with the Michigan Panthers of the UFL, is currently the only kicker on the Lions’ roster.

“We actually just held a workout and brought in some guys just to take a look at,” Campbell noted. “It’s something Brad and I are talking about right now. But we’re not in a hurry, either. We find the right guy that helps us for competition for camp, then we’ll do that.”

With Badgley’s injury, the Lions are actively evaluating options to ensure strong competition and depth in the kicker position as the season approaches.

Written by W.G. Brady

