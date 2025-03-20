Detroit Lions: Kyle Allen Contract Details Shed Light On Hendon Hooker’s Future

Now that we know Kyle Allen's contract details with the Lions, we also know what it means for Hendon Hooker's future in Detroit.

The Detroit Lions recently made headlines by bringing in veteran quarterback Kyle Allen, leading to plenty of chatter among fans about what this means for Hendon Hooker. Is there a concern about Hooker’s development, or is this simply about adding a veteran presence behind starter Jared Goff?

Kyle Allen Hendon Hooker

Breaking Down Kyle Allen’s Contract

The details of Allen’s deal have been released, and they give us a good idea of Detroit’s intentions.

Contract DetailsAmount
Contract Length1 year
Total Value$1.27 million
Guaranteed Money$100,000
Base Salary$1.17 million
Signing Bonus$100,000
2025 Cap Hit$1.13 million

As noted, Allen’s deal is for the veteran minimum with minimal guaranteed money. This suggests that he’s not being brought in to lock down the No. 2 quarterback role. Instead, he’ll compete and provide depth.

What This Means for Hendon Hooker

With such a low financial commitment to Allen, all signs point to Hendon Hooker still having the inside track to serve as Goff’s backup in 2025. The Lions appear to value having an experienced arm in the building but aren’t handing over the keys to Allen by any stretch.

This move seems more about adding depth and mentorship than signaling any dissatisfaction with Hooker’s progress. Ultimately, the competition in camp will dictate roles, but right now, the Lions are showing confidence in Hooker while making sure they’re covered with a veteran option.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

