Detroit Lions: Kyle Allen Contract Details Shed Light On Hendon Hooker’s Future

Now that we know Kyle Allen's contract details with the Lions, we also know what it means for Hendon Hooker's future in Detroit.

The Detroit Lions recently made headlines by bringing in veteran quarterback Kyle Allen, leading to plenty of chatter among fans about what this means for Hendon Hooker. Is there a concern about Hooker’s development, or is this simply about adding a veteran presence behind starter Jared Goff?

Breaking Down Kyle Allen’s Contract

The details of Allen’s deal have been released, and they give us a good idea of Detroit’s intentions.

Contract Details Amount Contract Length 1 year Total Value $1.27 million Guaranteed Money $100,000 Base Salary $1.17 million Signing Bonus $100,000 2025 Cap Hit $1.13 million

As noted, Allen’s deal is for the veteran minimum with minimal guaranteed money. This suggests that he’s not being brought in to lock down the No. 2 quarterback role. Instead, he’ll compete and provide depth.

What This Means for Hendon Hooker

With such a low financial commitment to Allen, all signs point to Hendon Hooker still having the inside track to serve as Goff’s backup in 2025. The Lions appear to value having an experienced arm in the building but aren’t handing over the keys to Allen by any stretch.

This move seems more about adding depth and mentorship than signaling any dissatisfaction with Hooker’s progress. Ultimately, the competition in camp will dictate roles, but right now, the Lions are showing confidence in Hooker while making sure they’re covered with a veteran option.