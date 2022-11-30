Detroit Lions land 2 defensive studs in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

We may only be in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season but it is never too early to start thinking about the 2023 NFL Draft, especially when it comes to our Detroit Lions, who just so happen to have two picks in the opening round. Leading up to the draft, we will not only be putting together our own mock drafts, but we will also be passing along some mock drafts from some of the people we respect the most in the business. Speaking of that, there is no one better than Dane Brugler of The Athletic, and he recently released his 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0.

This week's hottest stories 7 Michigan State players charged fo... Please enable JavaScript

Who did the Detroit Lions land in Brugler’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0?

In Brugler’s first mock draft of the cycle, he has the Lions selecting a pair of defensive studs with the No. 3 and No. 13 picks in the first round.

As you can see below, he has the Lions selecting DT Jalen Carter out of Georgia with the No. 3 overall pick, and CB Joey Porter Jr. out of Penn State with the No. 13 overall pick.

Featured Videos



Here is what Brugler has to say about the Lions’ potential picks.

From The Athletic:

With Matthew Stafford out for the foreseeable future, the Rams are circling the drain and the Lions could wind up with a top-three pick as a result. With his body control and explosive power, Jalen Carter is a tough player to contain on the interior. In Carter and Alim McNeill, the Lions would have one of the best young defensive tackle duos in the NFL.

13. Detroit Lions: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State*

Joey Porter Jr. is a long, physical athlete and owns the traits that would appeal to head coach Dan Campbell and the Lions’ decision-makers. Yes, he is overly grabby and needs to scale back his contact mid-coverage, but his aggressive nature will be viewed as more of a strength. A draft haul of Porter and Jalen Carter would pay immediate dividends for the Lions’ defense in 2023.

Nation, how would you feel about the Lions walking away with Jalen Carter and Joey Porter?