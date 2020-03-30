44.9 F
Monday, March 30, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions land 2 first round picks and a second round pick in latest NFL mock draft

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

We are now less than a month away from the 2020 NFL Draft and the big question around these parts remains the same. That question is, what will Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn decide to do with the No. 3 pick?

Most seem to agree that the Lions will trade the No. 3 pick to the highest bidder, if there is one, and that is exactly the scenario that takes place in the most recent NFL mock draft which was constructed by Nate Davis of USA Today.

In his latest mock, Davis has the Lions trading the No. 3 pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for 2 first-round picks (No. 6 overall in 2020 and one in 2021), and a second-round pick (2020). He then has the Chargers selecting QB Tua Tagovailoa at No. 3 and the Lions taking DT Derrick Brown at No. 6. (Note: CB Jeffrey Okudah was still available at No. 6)

From USA Today:

3. Los Angeles Chargers [TRADE with Detroit Lions] – Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama: It’s widely expected that the Lions will have a golden opportunity to maneuver down, likely with a team that covets Tagovailoa’s services. In this scenario, that means the Bolts, who would surely need to make a bold move up from the No. 6 spot, which would enable them to jump Miami. The Chargers have a lot of key players in place but need a long-term solution under center after letting Philip Rivers leave before whiffing in the Tom Brady sweepstakes. Coach Anthony Lynn and GM Tom Telesco seem comfortable with Tyrod Taylor, who will be 31 in August, as the starter in 2020, the veteran’s final year under contract. Such an arrangement would permit Tagovailoa a season to heal, if needed, before taking over a potential contender. Two years ago, the Jets and Colts swapped the third and sixth overall selections, a trade that cost New York three additional second rounders. The Chargers might be able to get this done by packaging their Round 1 pick, second-rounder (No. 37 overall) and next year’s first.

6. Lions [TRADE with Chargers] – Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn: Despite descending three spots, Detroit still gets a premium player. And though GM Bob Quinn shored up his linebacker corps (Jamie Collins, Reggie Ragland) in free agency and offset the trade of CB Darius Slay by signing Desmond Trufant, the Lions remain perilously thin up front – even with the arrival of massive Danny Shelton. Brown can play all three downs, able to tie up blocks, rush the passer and destroy running lanes.

I have seen quite a few mock drafts and this may be the best return I have seen for the Lions. That being said, in this scenario, I would take Okudah over Brown with the No. 6 pick if both were available.

–Excerpt courtesy of Nate Davis, USA Today– LINK

 

SourceNate Davis
ViaUSA Today
