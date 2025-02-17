Detroit Lions Land 2 SEC Linemen In Pre-Scouting Combine NFL Mock Draft

We are less than two weeks away from the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, which means the 2025 NFL Draft is coming faster than you think! In his Pre-Scouting Combine 2025 NFL Mock Draft, Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team has the Detroit Lions selecting a pair of SEC Linemen.

Round 1 (No. 28 overall) – Tyler Booker (Guard) – Alabama

“The Lions are a team that will certainly be feeling out some transition thanks to the coaching exodus this offseason,” Crabbs said. “But the best way to keep this transition smooth is to lean into the identity that got the Lions to this point. That identity is a mauling approach to all things – and with an upgrade opportunity over an aging Graham Glasgow and the potential departure of Kevin Zeitler gives the Lions the perfect chance to lock in a long-term asset on the inside in heavyweight guard Tyler Booker.”

Round 2 (No. 60 overall) – Landon Jackson (EDGE) – Arkansas

“Detroit finds a running mate for Aidan Hutchinson long-term on the edge as they prepare to see Za'Darius Smith play in the final season of his current contract,” Crabbs said.

My Thoughts

Regardless of what happens with Kevin Zeitler, the Lions will eventually need to replace him, and Tyler Booker, in my opinion, is by far the best guard prospect in the upcoming draft. If the Lions select Booker, he would be a starter in Week 1 and will likely start for the next decade.

The Lions will be looking to add a piece to complement Aidan Hutchinson, and though Landon Jackson is nowhere near the athlete Hutch is, he could develop into a solid NFL EDGE rusher. That said, if the Lions do not trade for an EDGE (Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby, Trey Hendrickson, etc.), then I would prefer they select one with their No. 28 pick, or trade up in the second round to select EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku out of Boston College if he slides far enough.