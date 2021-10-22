Detroit Lions land A+ haul in latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft

As it stands, the 0-6 Detroit Lions not only hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by they also hold the No. 28 pick (via the Los Angeles Rams).

In his latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft, Luke Easterling of Draft Wire has the Lions landing what I would consider an A+ haul.

With the No. 1 overall pick, Easterling has the Lions selecting Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux and with the No. 28 pick, he has the Lions taking North Carolina QB, Sam Howell.

Here is what Easterling has to say about the picks.

Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

The Lions could use both an immediate upgrade and a long-term solution at quarterback, as Jared Goff doesn’t appear to be either of those things. But without a worthy prospect at the position, the Lions make the no-brainer move, simply taking the best overall player in the draft. Though he’s missed some action due to injury this season, Thibodeaux is a dominant force at full strength.

North Carolina QB Sam Howell

After spending the No. 1 pick on an elite talent for the defense, now is the time for the Lions to try and find value at quarterback. Howell had a rough start to the 2021 season, but he’s bounced back with a strong performance the rest of the way so far. He’s got the skills to become a quality starter at the next level, something Jared Goff might never become.

Nation, would you be satisfied if the draft played out like this for the Lions?