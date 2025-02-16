Detroit Lions Land Another Alabama Stud in 2025 NFL Mock Draft

It's no secret that Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes LOVES drafting players from Alabama. In fact, since taking over as GM of the Lions back in 2021, Holmes has selected Jameson Williams (1st Round), Jahmyr Gibbs (1st Round), Brian Branch (2nd Round), and Terrion Arnold (1st Round) in the draft.

So, will Holmes select another player from the Crimson Tide when the Lions are on the clock with the No. 28 overall pick (or higher if he trades up again) in the 2025 NFL Draft? In his 2025 NFL Mock Draft 1.0, Dan Parr of NFL.com has the Lions doing exactly that.

The Detroit Lions Select…

With the No. 28 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Parr has the Lions selecting LB/EDGE Jihaad Campbell out of Alabama.

Brad Holmes has selected at least one Crimson Tide player in each of the last three drafts,” Parr wrote. “He extends the streak to four with Campbell, who can generate heat off the edge right away and play off-ball linebacker if needed down the road.

Jihaad Campbell by the Numbers

Games in 2024: 13

Tackles: 117

Tackles for Loss: 12

Sacks: 5

Interceptions: 1

My Thoughts

If the Detroit Lions select Jihaad Campbell, they will be getting an explosive defender who flies all over the field and makes plays. Though Dan Parr has Campbell listed as a LB/EDGE, I just don't see him playing on the EDGE in the NFL. That then raises the question of, “Will the Lions select another linebacker in the first round, when they need defensive linemen (Edge and DT) and potentially offensive linemen (if Kevin Zeitler does not re-sign)?”

Brad Holmes has made it clear that he is not worried as much about “needs” as he is about “selecting the best football player available” in the NFL Draft. If Campbell is available when the Lions are on the clock at No. 28, you can bet the Lions will strongly consider him.