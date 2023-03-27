Detroit Lions in mix to land former All-Pro DE Calais Campbell

According to head coach Dan Campbell, the Detroit Lions are in the mix to land former All-Pro DE Calais Campbell. The 36-year-old was recently released by the Baltimore Ravens and has already met with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Campbell is reportedly scheduled to visit with the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets as well. Campbell spent three seasons with the Jaguars from 2017-2019, starting 48 games and recording a career-high 14.5 sacks in 2017. He has been with the Ravens for the past three seasons, posting 5.5 sacks in 2022.

Key Points

Brad Holmes says Lions are in mix to land Calais Campbell

Campbell was released by the Baltimore Ravens earlier this month.

He has already met with the Jacksonville Jaguars and is reportedly scheduled to visit with the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets as well.

Campbell spent three seasons with the Jaguars from 2017-2019, recording a career-high 14.5 sacks in 2017.

He has been with the Ravens for the past three seasons, posting 5.5 sacks in 2022.

Dan Campbell says Detroit Lions are in mix for Calais Campbell

On Tuesday morning, at the NFL Owners Meetings in Arizona, Campbell acknowledged that the Lions are indeed in the mix for Campbell.

- Advertisement -

“Look, we turn the tape on, man, and I'll tell you what, you talk about a lot of respect for a big man,” the coach said. “Oh, my gosh. I just keep watching it and I'm like, there's no way he can feel good, that body can not feel good. But it looks like it feels good because he's just a force to be reckoned with. You put him in a closed end, you're not running over there. He can rush as a 3-technique, still, on third down. Man, he's got length, he's got size, he's still quick. We'll see. We're not the only one who is on him.”

Big Picture: Lions could add experience to their defensive line

The Lions are in need of a veteran presence on their defensive line, and Calais Campbell could be the answer. Campbell has a proven track record of success, having played in multiple Pro Bowls and helping the Jaguars reach the AFC Championship game in 2017. While he may be getting up there in age, Campbell's experience and leadership could be invaluable to a young and developing Lions defense.

Campbell By the Numbers

Campbell recorded 5.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, and 14 quarterback hits in 14 games with the Ravens in 2022.

Campbell's stats from 2022 show that he still has something left in the tank despite his age. His ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks could be a valuable asset for any team looking to add a veteran presence to their defensive line.