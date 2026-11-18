The Detroit Lions are sitting at 7-2 and have their sights set on another deep playoff run, but that doesn’t mean general manager Brad Holmes can ignore some glaring defensive concerns. In ESPN’s latest 2027 NFL Mock Draft, draft analyst Jordan Reid has Detroit addressing one of its biggest weaknesses by selecting Mississippi State cornerback Kelley Jones with the No. 28 overall pick.

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Jones isn’t just another cornerback prospect, either. At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, he possesses the rare combination of size, length, and coverage ability that could make him a nightmare for opposing wide receivers.

ESPN’s 2027 NFL Mock Draft Sends Kelley Jones to the Detroit Lions

In his latest first-round mock draft for ESPN, Reid identified Detroit’s struggling secondary as a major concern heading into the offseason. The Lions currently rank 29th in the NFL in passing yards allowed, surrendering 241.9 yards per game.

Reid also pointed out that cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin and Roger McCreary are scheduled to become free agents following the season, creating additional uncertainty at the position. With Detroit potentially needing both immediate help and long-term stability, Jones makes plenty of sense.

The most impressive part of Jones’ game is his ability to make life miserable for opposing quarterbacks. According to Reid, the Mississippi State standout has allowed just a 27.3% completion rate when targeted this season, the third-lowest mark in the FBS.

Jones is particularly effective in zone coverage, where his length allows him to close passing windows and disrupt throws. However, he also possesses the versatility to handle man-coverage assignments when necessary.

Could Kelley Jones Fix Detroit’s Secondary?

Detroit’s cornerback struggles have been a recurring storyline throughout the 2026 season, with the team searching for additional secondary help before the NFL trade deadline. While the Lions have found ways to win games, their pass defense remains an area opposing offenses can attack.

Jones would bring a different physical element to Detroit’s defense, especially against bigger receivers who have created matchup problems. His unusual height for a cornerback could also give defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard more flexibility when matching up against NFC North opponents.

Kelley Jones’ SEC Experience Builds His First-Round Case

According to his official Mississippi State player biography, Jones has developed into an experienced SEC defender with multiple seasons of starting experience. His combination of physical tools and production makes him an intriguing potential first-round selection.

The Lions have already dealt with inconsistent performances at cornerback, making Reid’s projection particularly interesting. Although the 2027 NFL Draft remains months away and Detroit’s actual draft position has yet to be determined, Jones is certainly a name Lions fans should keep an eye on.

If Holmes has an opportunity to land a 6-foot-4 cornerback who allows opponents to complete fewer than 30% of their passes, that would be awfully difficult to ignore. Detroit needs more defensive playmakers, and Jones could be exactly the kind of long-term investment this secondary needs.