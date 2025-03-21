Detroit Lions Land Eventual Replacement for Jameson Williams in 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Do you think the Detroit Lions will give Jameson Williams a contract extension?

While plenty of folks believe Jameson Williams will eventually land a big extension with the Detroit Lions, not everyone is buying into that idea. Paying Amon-Ra St. Brown top-tier money already stretches the budget, and giving Williams another massive contract might just be too much. If Detroit’s front office sees things the same way, they’ll need to have a backup plan. According to CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso, they might already have one in mind.

Dan Campbell Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions Beat Writer Jake Bates Mekhi Wingo

Lions Add Luther Burden in Mock Draft

Trapasso’s latest three-round mock draft has the Lions grabbing Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden in the first round. The idea? Preparing for life without Williams down the road. Burden’s numbers dipped a bit in 2024 — he had 61 receptions for 676 yards and six touchdowns — but that doesn’t tell the whole story.

“Don’t let Burden’s 2024 stats fool you — he’s a premier receiver prospect with upside galore,” Trapasso said.

Why Burden Makes Sense for Detroit

Back in 2023, Burden was one of the most explosive playmakers in college football, hauling in 86 passes for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns. Over his college career, he totaled 192 catches, 2,263 yards, and 21 touchdowns. He’s not just fast — he’s a smooth route runner who knows how to make plays after the catch.

At the NFL Combine, Burden impressed with a 4.41-second 40-yard dash and a 1.54-second 10-yard split. At 6-foot and 206 pounds, he has the size, strong hands, and speed to become a top outside target.

Looking Ahead

Detroit’s passing attack is already dangerous with St. Brown and Williams, but nothing lasts forever in the NFL. Adding a player like Burden would help ensure the Lions don’t miss a beat if Williams prices himself out of town. He could be a long-term piece that keeps Detroit’s offense humming for years to come.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Call Out Detroit Free Press for ‘Misleading’ Headline
Matt Manning
Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Matt Manning, Two Others
Detroit Lions
Could Detroit Lions Bring Back A Familiar Face on a MUCH CHEAPER Contract?
Dan Campbell Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions Beat Writer Jake Bates Mekhi Wingo
Detroit Lions Land Eventual Replacement for Jameson Williams in 2025 NFL Mock Draft