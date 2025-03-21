Detroit Lions Land Eventual Replacement for Jameson Williams in 2025 NFL Mock Draft

While plenty of folks believe Jameson Williams will eventually land a big extension with the Detroit Lions, not everyone is buying into that idea. Paying Amon-Ra St. Brown top-tier money already stretches the budget, and giving Williams another massive contract might just be too much. If Detroit’s front office sees things the same way, they’ll need to have a backup plan. According to CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso, they might already have one in mind.

Lions Add Luther Burden in Mock Draft

Trapasso’s latest three-round mock draft has the Lions grabbing Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden in the first round. The idea? Preparing for life without Williams down the road. Burden’s numbers dipped a bit in 2024 — he had 61 receptions for 676 yards and six touchdowns — but that doesn’t tell the whole story.

“Don’t let Burden’s 2024 stats fool you — he’s a premier receiver prospect with upside galore,” Trapasso said.

Why Burden Makes Sense for Detroit

Back in 2023, Burden was one of the most explosive playmakers in college football, hauling in 86 passes for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns. Over his college career, he totaled 192 catches, 2,263 yards, and 21 touchdowns. He’s not just fast — he’s a smooth route runner who knows how to make plays after the catch.

At the NFL Combine, Burden impressed with a 4.41-second 40-yard dash and a 1.54-second 10-yard split. At 6-foot and 206 pounds, he has the size, strong hands, and speed to become a top outside target.

Looking Ahead

Detroit’s passing attack is already dangerous with St. Brown and Williams, but nothing lasts forever in the NFL. Adding a player like Burden would help ensure the Lions don’t miss a beat if Williams prices himself out of town. He could be a long-term piece that keeps Detroit’s offense humming for years to come.