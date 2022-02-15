Detroit Lions land four defensive starters in post Super Bowl 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Super Bowl LVI is officially in the books and with the Los Angeles Rams being the World Champions, the 2021 season is now a wrap.

This, of course, means it is time to start thinking about free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft and for the Detroit Lions, both of those things are going to be ultra-important.

On Tuesday, Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke of The Athletic released a Lions 7-round NFL Mock Draft and as you can see below, they went heavy on defense.

In fact, if the draft played out this way, I would expect Hutchinson, Brisker, Clark, and Bryant to all start on the defensive side of the ball.

Nation, would you be satisfied with this haul?