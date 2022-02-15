in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions land four defensive starters in post Super Bowl 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

17 Views 3 Votes

Super Bowl LVI is officially in the books and with the Los Angeles Rams being the World Champions, the 2021 season is now a wrap.

This, of course, means it is time to start thinking about free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft and for the Detroit Lions, both of those things are going to be ultra-important.

On Tuesday, Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke of The Athletic released a Lions 7-round NFL Mock Draft and as you can see below, they went heavy on defense.

In fact, if the draft played out this way, I would expect Hutchinson, Brisker, Clark, and Bryant to all start on the defensive side of the ball.

Nation, would you be satisfied with this haul?

PICK PLAYER POSITION SCHOOL
2
Aidan Hutchinson
Edge
Michigan
32
S
Penn State
34
LB
LSU
66
WR
NDSU
97
CB
Cincinnati
176
OL
Tennessee
179
RB
BYU
217
TE/FB
Michigan St.
240
LB
Utah

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Skip Bayless calls out LeBron James for attempting to ride Matthew Stafford’s coattails [Video]