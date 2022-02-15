Detroit Lions land four defensive starters in post Super Bowl 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Super Bowl LVI is officially in the books and with the Los Angeles Rams being the World Champions, the 2021 season is now a wrap.
This, of course, means it is time to start thinking about free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft and for the Detroit Lions, both of those things are going to be ultra-important.
On Tuesday, Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke of The Athletic released a Lions 7-round NFL Mock Draft and as you can see below, they went heavy on defense.
In fact, if the draft played out this way, I would expect Hutchinson, Brisker, Clark, and Bryant to all start on the defensive side of the ball.
Nation, would you be satisfied with this haul?
|PICK
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|
2
|
Aidan Hutchinson
|
Edge
|
Michigan
|
32
|
S
|
Penn State
|
34
|
LB
|
LSU
|
66
|
WR
|
NDSU
|
97
|
CB
|
Cincinnati
|
176
|
OL
|
Tennessee
|
179
|
RB
|
BYU
|
217
|
TE/FB
|
Michigan St.
|
240
|
LB
|
Utah
