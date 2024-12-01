Detroit Lions Land Frank Ragnow’s Replacement, Future Starters In 2025 NFL Mock Draft

While we are still in Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season, the Detroit Lions are riding high as favorites to win the Super Bowl. If they pull it off, they'll be picking at No. 32 in the 2025 NFL Draft. Thanks to Pro Football Focus’ newly released 2025 NFL Draft simulator, it’s time to take a look at how the Lions could strengthen their roster for the future. According to the recent mock draft I ran, the Lions land three potential future starters in the first three rounds.

Here’s a breakdown of the players the Lions could select and what they bring to the table:

Round 1, Pick 32: James Pearce Jr. – EDGE (Tennessee)

The Lions’ first pick in this mock draft is James Pearce Jr., an explosive edge rusher out of Tennessee. Pearce is currently No. 12 on Dane Brugler's Top 50 Big Board. Standing tall with impressive length and athleticism, Pearce has the disruptive ability to be a high-impact pass rusher in the NFL. Though he’s shown improvement against the run, he’s not an every-down player in the Vols' scheme, raising some questions about his full potential. However, scouts are comparing him to Will McDonald IV, which speaks volumes about his ability to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks. Pearce could help solidify the Lions’ pass rush as they make a Super Bowl run and bolster their defense for the future.

Round 2, Pick 64: Jonah Savaiinaea – T (Arizona)

With their second-round pick, the Lions address the offensive line by selecting Jonah Savaiinaea, an athletic tackle from Arizona. Ranked No. 32 on Brugler’s Big Board, Savaiinaea has been a standout player after transitioning from guard to tackle, showcasing his impressive length and quickness. While his future in the NFL could see him playing tackle, many believe his best fit will be back inside at guard, where his power and control come to the forefront. Savaiinaea could be a versatile piece for the Lions’ offensive line, potentially contributing both at tackle and guard as Detroit continues to build a dominant front five.

Round 3, Pick 96: Parker Brailsford – C (Alabama)

The Lions use their third-round pick to secure a potential replacement for Frank Ragnow, selecting Parker Brailsford, a talented center from Alabama. Brailsford, who transferred from Washington to Alabama in 2024, has been nothing short of impressive in his time on the field. He has allowed just one sack and three QB hits in 1688 snaps over the past two seasons. With Ragnow’s future uncertain, Brailsford could step in as the next anchor for the Lions' offensive line, providing stability and a solid foundation for years to come.

Future Starters for the Lions

If these picks come to fruition, the Lions will land three players who could each make an eventual impact on their respective sides of the ball. With the defense needing a pass-rushing boost, Pearce could be the dynamic edge rusher the team has been missing. Savaiinaea’s versatility on the offensive line will provide depth, while Brailsford could seamlessly step into the starting center role when the time comes.

As the Lions continue their Super Bowl push in 2024, these future additions would further solidify their roster, making them even more formidable in the years to come. The 2025 NFL Draft may still be far off, but Detroit could be in great shape to continue building a championship-contending team.