Detroit Lions Land Former 1st Round Pick In Proposed Trade

One of the biggest questions the Detroit Lions will have to answer during the upcoming free agency period is whether or not they will bring back CB Carlton Davis III. Davis, who was the Lions' No. 1 cornerback in 2024 before suffering an injury, played very well in his first season in the Motor City. Some believe that Davis can land more on the open market than he would staying in Detroit, and if he leaves, the Lions would have to find a replacement. That replacement could be Greg Newsome II, who currently plays for the Cleveland Browns.

Trade Proposal

Joe Summers of Detroit Jock City has proposed that the Lions send a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Browns in exchange for Newsome.

Why it Matters

As noted by Summers, the Detroit Lions' secondary struggles in 2024, ranking 25th in opponent yards per pass attempt, highlight the need for defensive back reinforcements. Greg Newsome, who had a tough 2024 season with Cleveland, showed strong earlier production and could rebound in a new environment. With Cleveland unlikely to extend him long-term, a trade could benefit both teams, providing the Lions with much-needed secondary help while giving the Browns valuable draft capital.

Greg Newsome By The Numbers

Games Played (2024): 13 (3 starts)

13 (3 starts) Interceptions: 1

1 Passes Defended: 5

5 Tackles: 27

Games Played 2023: 14 (13 starts)

14 (13 starts) Interceptions: 2

2 Passes Defended: 14

14 Tackles: 49

Bottom Line

If Carlton Davis III does not return to the Detroit Lions for the 2025 season, an important decision will have to be made. In my opinion, Greg Newsome II is nowhere near as good as Davis, so even if the Lions did acquire him, he would not take over as their CB1. If that did happen, I would expect Terrion Arnold to move to CB1 and for Newsome, Amik Robertson, and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. to battle it out for the No. 2 spot in training camp.