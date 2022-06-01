Detroit Lions land highly coveted defensive lineman

On Tuesday, news broke that the Detroit Lions had landed former Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman John Cominksy off waivers.

Well, according to Field Yates, Cominsky was highly coveted as a total of eight teams tried to claim him off waivers, with the Lions winning because they had the highest priority of those teams.

Yates notes that “New Lions DL John Cominsky was as popular of a player as I can ever recall on waivers.”

New Lions DL John Cominsky was as popular of a player as I can ever recall on waivers. 8 teams tried to claim him, per source: the Lions, Commanders, Colts, Browns, Texans, Cardinals, Vikings and Bengals. Detroit had top priority and landed the former Falcon. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 1, 2022

Embed from Getty Images

Cominsky, who is 26, was originally selected by the Falcons in the 4th round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

In 27 career games with the Falcons, he has 41 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Five days ago, the Falcons announced they were moving on from Cominsky.

He will count as $965,000 against the Lions’ 2022 salary cap as he is in the final year of his rookie deal that he signed after being drafted. Of that $965,000, zero is guaranteed as the Falcons already paid his full signing bonus back in 2019.

Though I do not expect Cominsky to come in and light the world on fire for the Detroit Lions, I do expect he will be part of the defensive line rotations and he could end up being quite the steal for a team that certainly needs help on the defensive side of the football.

Nation, do what do you think the upside is for John Cominsky? Do you think he will come in and be a difference maker or will he eventually land back on the waiver wire?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

