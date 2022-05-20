Detroit Lions land in near-bottom tier of CBS Sports’ 2022 NFL offense rankings

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was acquired in late January of 2021 exchange for quarterback Matthew Stafford. And while there were certainly growing pains in the first half of the season, Goff and the Lions were able to show promise and growth under 1st year head coach Dan Campbell.

They’ll be going into their 2nd season together, and it will be another year of work for rookies Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell, both of whom showed they can cut it at the NFL level in 2021.

However, according to CBS Sports, don’t expect the Lions to take a massive leap forward under new OC Ben Johnson in terms of their offensive output that saw them average 19.1 points per game last season. They used the following criteria to rank each team’s offense headed into 2022:

“We used a weighted grading system where each team was given a 1-5 ranking (1 = terrible, 3 = average, 5 = elite) in the following areas: Quarterback, Play-Caller (head coach or offensive coordinator), Offensive Line, Pass-Catchers (WR/TE), and Running Backs.”

The Lions found themselves ranked in CBS Sports’ Tier 4 of teams, or 25th overall.

Meanwhile, Detroit’s division rival Chicago Bears come in dead last at No. 32, or Tier 6.

