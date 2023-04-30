Detroit Lions land J.J. McCarthy in 2024 NFL Mock Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft has concluded, and the Detroit Lions added a quarterback by selecting QB Hendon Hooker out of Tennessee in the 3rd Round. But could the Lions actually select another quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft? Well, according to the way-too-early 2024 NFL Mock Draft put out by Bleacher Report, the Lions select Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy with the No. 22 overall pick.

Key Points

The Lions selected QB Hendon Hooker in the 2023 NFL Draft

Bleacher Report has the Lions taking McCarthy in the 2024 Draft

Detroit Lions land McCarthy in 2024 NFL Mock Draft

Bleacher Report has released their first mock draft for 2024 and they have the Lions selecting McCarthy with the No. 22 pick. In case you were wondering, McCarthy is the fourth QB off the board for this mock draft.

- Advertisement -

Bottom Line: Way-too-Early means Way-too-Early

Folks, trust me when I say that I understand that these way-too-early mock drafts don't mean much at all for a myriad of reasons, but they sure can be fun to browse. Personally, I like to see where the Mocks have the Lions picking and where some of the big-name prospects get selected, and not necessarily by which team. With that being said, the 2024 Mock Drafts have started!