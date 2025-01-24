Detroit Lions Land Jared Goff’s Eventual Replacement in 2025 NFL Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions' 2024 season officially came to a close with a tough playoff exit, falling short of their ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl. As they shift their focus to the offseason, the Lions are now gearing up for the 2025 NFL Draft, where they'll look to continue building on their successful trajectory. One area that could see change is at quarterback, as many have speculated about the Lions’ long-term plans at the position.

Could the Lions Draft Jared Goff’s Future Replacement?

With the NFL Draft in mind, I decided to run a little Mock Draft simulation via the Pro Football Network Draft Simulator. As you can see below, I made what would be a VERY interesting pick with the Lions' 2nd Round pick as I have them taking QB Daxton Dart out of Ole Miss.

NOTE: I did see a recent 2025 NFL Mock Draft that had the Lions taking Dart with the No. 28 overall pick, which is completely absurd. 1) The Lions are not selecting ANY quarterback at No. 28, and 2) Daxton Dart is closer to a 3rd-round talent than a 1st-round talent.

While Jared Goff is unquestionably the Lions’ starting quarterback through at least the season, there’s growing speculation that Detroit may look to draft his eventual successor. The recent decision to make Teddy Bridgewater the No. 2 QB over Hendon Hooker in their playoff game against the Washington Commanders may hint that the team isn’t fully sold on Hooker being their future quarterback.

If the Lions don’t view Hooker as the answer and feel the need to develop a new QB of the future, Dart could be the perfect fit. Dart, who will be 25 years old by the 2028 season, boasts impressive statistics from his time at Ole Miss, including a 69.3% completion rate, 4,279 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and only six interceptions in the 2024 season. But what really sets Dart apart is his dual-threat ability; he also racked up 495 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 124 carries.

A Future Star Under Development

Though Jaxson Dart has shown impressive playmaking ability, he will need some time to refine his game and adjust to the NFL level. His ability to read defenses post-snap will be key to his development. However, if Dart can polish his decision-making and develop his mind for the game, there’s no question he has the athletic tools to succeed at the next level.

The Lions’ selection of Dart would signal a commitment to the future, with Goff likely holding the reins through the 2027 season. But the possibility of bringing in Dart to eventually take over could be a move to solidify the Lions' quarterback position for years to come.

As the Lions head into the 2025 NFL Draft, keep an eye on Daxton Dart. If the team’s evaluation of Hooker doesn’t lead to long-term confidence, Dart could very well be the quarterback that Detroit builds around for the future.