Detroit Lions land Jared Goff’s replacement in 2023 mock draft

It may be May of 2022 but plenty (including us) have already put out their Detroit Lions way-too-early 2023 NFL Mock Drafts even though we all know they will not be remotely accurate to what actually happens.

The latest person to fall into the way-too-early 2023 NFL Draft trap is draft guru, Todd McShay.

On Thursday, McShay released his 2023 mock draft and he has the Lions landing Jared Goff‘s replacement.

That replacement is Bryce Young out of Alabama.

Note: McShay has the Lions selecting No. 2 in his mock draft

Detroit wisely focused on the rest of its roster last week, but it will likely have to find its franchise quarterback in 2023 and has a prime chance to do so at No. 2 with Young still on the board. A former five-star recruit, Young is only 6-foot but has solid accuracy and plenty of mobility in the pocket. And he clearly has chemistry with receiver Jameson Williams, one of the Lions’ first-round picks this year, considering nearly a third of Young’s 4,872 passing yards in 2021 went Williams’ way. Jared Goff‘s dead money dips to just $10 million next offseason, making the Lions’ QB easier to move on from.

Of course, the Lions also have the Los Angeles Rams first-round pick in 2023 (No. 28 in McShay’s mock) and he has them selecting CB, Tony Grimes out of North Carolina.

Grimes has 6-foot-1 size and good speed, and he broke up seven passes last season. A duo of Grimes and Jeff Okudah should help turn things around for Detroit’s lackluster pass defense.

Nation, it’s VERY early but at this moment in time, who would you like to see the Detroit Lions select in the 2023 NFL Draft?

