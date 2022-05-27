Detroit Lions land Jimmy Garoppolo and Deebo Samuel in suggested trade

After suffering through a tough 3-13-1 regular season in 2021, the Detroit Lions are hoping to bounce back in 2022.

In fact, across the nation, there are quite a few people who believe the Lions could be a team that could go from worst to first if they can stay healthy and get some help from the Green Bay Packers.

Personally, I am not so sure the Lions can overtake the Packers in 2022 but one local blogger has suggested a trade that would help the cause…in the short term

Jacob Phillips of Side Lion Report suggested on Friday a “swing for the fences” move the Lions could try to make if they want to make a run in 2022.

Here is the trade offer that would land the Detroit Lions with Jimmy Garoppolo and Deebo Samuel and send Jared Goff (and multiple first-round picks) to the San Francisco 49ers.

Detroit Lions trade for Jimmy Garoppolo and Deebo Samuel

49ers Receive: 2023 & 2024 1st-Round Picks, 2023 4th-round pick, QB Jared Goff

While it’s unlikely the Lions would be able to trade for Garoppolo and Samuel, and Garoppolo is only a fit if they part ways with Goff, it would certainly be a move made with contention in mind.

The Lions make this move believing that Garoppolo can stay healthy and be consistent, and with a deal in place to extend Samuel all but signed, sealed and deliverd. They would theoretically upgrade at the quarterback position, and add one of the premier skill position players in the league to an already emerging group.

While the Lions would be giving up two premium picks with a third pick tacked on, it isn’t enough to destroy their future and they would have an offense that could rival that of the Minnesota Vikings (or Green Bay Packers) in the NFC North.

Nation, would you make this trade if you were Detroit Lions GM, Brad Holmes? It would be a HARD pass for me and I am shocked it is even being suggested.

