Detroit Lions Land Kayvon Thibodeaux in BLOCKBUSTER Trade Proposal

The Detroit Lions ended their 2024 season on a sour note, watching the Washington Commanders dismantle their defense in the divisional round. The absence of Aidan Hutchinson due to injury was a massive blow, and the lack of depth on the edge became glaringly obvious. Heading into 2025, the Lions have to get aggressive in finding another dangerous pass rusher to complement Hutchinson.

An Eye-Popping Trade Proposal

Pro Football Focus’ Mason Cameron has cooked up a trade proposal that would send shockwaves through the NFL, bringing former New York Giants first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux to Detroit. Cameron suggests that Detroit could swoop in and capitalize on the Giants potentially looking to cash out on Thibodeaux before his fifth-year option and contract extension decisions come due.

Cameron writes:

“One potential name to target could be the guy who was selected three picks after Hutchinson in 2022, Kayvon Thibodeaux. The New York Giants edge rusher hasn’t made the impact many thought he would in New York, eclipsing a 70.0 single-season PFF pass-rush grade just once, but the right situation could set the record straight.

With a fifth-year option decision looming – a subsequent extension – New York has a decision to make on what path forward to take with Thibodeaux. Should the Giants decide to maximize their trade value for Thibs, now would be the time. Detroit has the structure in place to tap into the pass rusher’s potential, as well as the cap space to facilitate an extension, should the team decide to.”

Why This Could Make Sense for Detroit

Injuries slowed Thibodeaux down in 2024, but he still notched 5.5 sacks in just 12 games. The Lions have built a defensive culture that could unlock Thibodeaux’s full potential. Detroit has the leadership, system, and, most importantly, the salary cap space to make this happen and give Thibodeaux the extension he’d command.

Bottom Line

While this remains purely a hypothetical scenario from PFF, the idea of pairing Aidan Hutchinson with Kayvon Thibodeaux is too intriguing to ignore. If the Giants decide to move on, Brad Holmes needs to at least pick up the phone. Adding another disruptive force off the edge could be the missing piece for Detroit’s defense, and possibly the difference between another playoff appearance and a deep Super Bowl run.