Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions land major haul in latest 3-round NFL Mock Draft

By Arnold Powell


Arnold Powell

We are through the first week of NFL free agency and whether you like the moves or not, the Detroit Lions have been making them as they have already agreed to terms with 8 players and traded for another.

That being said, we are just over a month away from the 2020 NFL Draft and the mock drafts are flowing like honey.



In one of the latest mock drafts (this one happens to cover rounds 1-3) we came across, which was published by Draft Wire, the Lions trade back with the Miami Dolphins for the No. 5 pick and the No. 18 pick in the first round. With those picks, the Lions selected two players who would immediately improve their defense.

Check it out.

Round 1 (No. 5) Detroit Lions (from MIA)*

Jeff Okudah | CB | Ohio State

This is the ideal scenario for the Lions, who move back a couple of picks and pick up another first-rounder, still landing the player they likely would have taken anyway. After trading away Darius Slay to avoid paying him a huge extension, Detroit needs to replace him with a shutdown artist like Okudah, who is by far the top corner in this class.

Round 1 (No. 18) Detroit Lions (from PIT via MIA)*

Javon Kinlaw | DL | South Carolina

Another big win for the Lions here, who fill another huge need on defense with a player who should have been long gone. This defensive front desperately needs a versatile, powerful defender who can wreck opposing offenses, and Kinlaw checks every box in those departments. He’s a huge bargain at this point in the first round.

Round 2 (No. 35) Detroit Lions | Terrell Lewis | EDGE | Alabama

Round 3 (No. 67) Detroit Lions | Jeremy Chinn | S | Southern Illinois

Round 3 (No. 85) Detroit Lions (from PHI) | Donovan Peoples-Jones | WR | Michigan

Personally, I do not think the Dolphins will give up No. 5 and No. 18 for the No. 3, but if this were to happen, Lions fans should be extremely excited!

 

