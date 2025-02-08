Detroit Lions Land Maxx Crosby, Lose Hendon Hooker in Hypothetical Trade

After falling short of their Super Bowl aspirations in 2024, the Detroit Lions find themselves looking to retool and improve their roster for the 2025 season. While the offense has shown promise, the Lions must focus on strengthening their defense — particularly their pass-rush. Aidan Hutchinson will be back from injury in 2025, but the Lions need to address the lack of depth in their defensive line.

Lions’ Defensive Line Needs Immediate Help

One glaring issue is that Detroit doesn’t have a long-term solution across from Hutchinson. While Za'Darius Smith is under contract, he’s 32 years old and might not be in the team's future plans. The Lions need someone who can be a difference-maker on the edge and provide consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Hypothetical Trade Details:

In a trade proposal that would shake up the Lions’ defense, Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine suggests a blockbuster deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Lions would send a significant haul — including two first-round picks and quarterback Hendon Hooker — in exchange for superstar edge rusher Maxx Crosby. The hypothetical trade would look like this:

Detroit Lions receive: EDGE Maxx Crosby, 2025 fifth-round pick (No. 144 overall)

EDGE Maxx Crosby, 2025 fifth-round pick (No. 144 overall) Las Vegas Raiders receive: 2025 first-round pick (No. 28 overall), 2026 first-round pick, QB Hendon Hooker

Maxx Crosby Could Be the Missing Piece for Detroit's Defense

This move would push the Lions into “win-now” mode by acquiring one of the NFL's premier pass rushers. Crosby, a four-time Pro Bowler, would join Hutchinson, creating the league's most formidable defensive line duo. The addition of Crosby would bolster the defense significantly and give new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard a solid foundation for success in 2025.

Price to Pay: Two First-Round Picks and Hooker

While the price is steep — two first-round picks and a young quarterback with potential in Hooker — the trade could make the Lions the favorites in the NFC. Crosby, a Michigan native and former Eastern Michigan standout, could be eager to return to his roots and play for a Super Bowl contender. Though Crosby has expressed frustration with the Raiders' struggles in recent years, he has hinted at optimism for the franchise’s future. However, it’s clear that if Crosby were available, Detroit would be an ideal landing spot for him.

Raiders’ Perspective: Long-Term Gain in Crosby Deal

For the Raiders, receiving two first-round picks for Crosby would be a significant win, especially with Hooker potentially offering a long-term solution at quarterback. The Raiders have lacked stability under center for years, and Hooker could be a key piece in their rebuilding efforts.

Will Crosby Leave Las Vegas?

While it’s easy to dream of seeing Crosby in Honolulu Blue next season, it remains uncertain whether the Raiders would be willing to part with him. However, if the Lions could secure the deal, it would go a long way toward solidifying their defense and potentially pushing them to the next level in their pursuit of a Super Bowl.