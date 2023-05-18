The Detroit Lions, under the guidance of general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell, have undergone an impressive transformation of their roster. With strategic acquisitions of young and talented players, the Lions have positioned themselves for success. Pro Football Focus recently released its annual Top-25 Under 25 list and two Lions players made the cut.

Key Points

General manager Holmes and coach Campbell have successfully transformed the Detroit Lions' roster.

Penei Sewell, the first pick under Holmes' tenure, has emerged as a standout player at right tackle.

Sewell's performance on the offensive line has garnered recognition, placing him 13th on PFF's top-25 under 25 list.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, a later-round draft pick, has excelled and earned a Pro-Bowl selection in 2022.

St. Brown's accomplishments landed him at the 17th spot on the prestigious top-25 under 25 list.

Detroit Lions land multiple players on Top-25 under 25 list

Notably, Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell, selected by Holmes as his first pick, has quickly established himself as one of the premier players in the league at his position. Sewell's remarkable performance on Detroit's offensive line has earned him recognition, placing him 13th on PFF's top-25 players under 25 list.

- Advertisement -

“Sewell has played more than 2,000 snaps on Detroit’s offensive line over the past two seasons and looks like an All-Pro in the making. He earned overall grades of 77.0 and 80.6 in those two campaigns. He also allowed fewer sacks (five to two) and fewer total pressures (35 to 28) from 2021 to 2022.”

Amon-Ra St. Brown, a later-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, has also made his mark, securing a Pro-Bowl selection in 2022 and claiming the 17th spot on the esteemed list compiled by Trevor Sikkema.

“St. Brown had one hell of a year in 2022. He recorded an elite 90.4 receiving grade after earning a 79.4 receiving grade as a rookie. His 544 receiving yards after the catch was near the top of the league, as he became more of a well-rounded receiver. He played 430 snaps in the slot and 341 snaps out wide, serving as the focal point of the Lions’ high-scoring passing attack. With offensive coordinator Ben Johnson returning, it could be another huge year for St. Brown.“

A Glimpse into Detroit's Future

The inclusion of multiple Lions players on the top-25 under 25 list highlights the team's commitment to revitalizing its roster with youthful talent. The success of Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown serves as a testament to the effectiveness of general manager Brad Holmes' strategic drafting decisions. These rising stars not only contribute to the Lions' immediate competitiveness but also offer a glimpse into the team's promising future. The recognition they have received further solidifies the Lions' reputation as a franchise on the rise, instilling hope and excitement among fans and signaling the potential for sustained success in the coming years.