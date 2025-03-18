Detroit Lions Land Wingman for Aidan Hutchinson in Daniel Jeremiah’s 2025 NFL Mock Draft 3.0

We are now 37 days away from the start of the 2025 NFL Draft, which means it will not be too long before we know which direction Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes decides to go with the No. 28 overall pick (if he makes that pick). Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com has released his 2025 NFL Mock Draft 3.0, and he has the Lions landing a wingman for Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 28 overall pick in the opening round.

Detroit Lions Select Mykel Williams

Jeremiah has the Lions selecting EDGE Mykel Williams out of Georgia with the No. 28 pick.

“Williams is another player with a wide range of potential destinations,” Jeremiah writes. “The production has trailed the athleticism, but there’s a ton of upside here.”

Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions struggled to get to opposing quarterbacks in 2024, and though they will be getting Aidan Hutchinson back from a season-ending injury, they could still use some more help. Williams did not produce much in terms of sacks (only 14 in 40 career games) during his time at Georgia, but his athletic ability could propel him into the first round.

