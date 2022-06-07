Detroit Lions land national TV preseason game

On Tuesday, the NFL released the full preseason schedule (game times and television) for the 2022 season and our Detroit Lions will have one nationally televised game.
As you can see below, the Lions will be featured on CBS during Preseason Week 3 when they travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers.
That game will take place on Sunday, August 28 at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Here are the national TV games for the 2022 preseason, just announced: pic.twitter.com/tHyJDHF21l
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 7, 2022
Detroit Lions 2022 Preseason Schedule
Here is the full Lions 2022 Preseason schedule:
Friday, Aug. 12 vs. Atlanta Falcons (6:00 p.m. ET)
Saturday, Aug. 20 @ Indianapolis Colts (1:00 p.m. ET)
Sunday, August 28 @ Pittsburgh Steelers (4:30 p.m. ET)
2022 Regular Season Schedule
Here is the full schedule:
Week 1 – vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 2 – vs. Washington Commanders
Week 3 – at Minnesota Vikings
Week 4 – vs. Seattle Seahawks
Week 5 – at New England Patriots
Week 6 – BYE WEEK
Week 7 – at Dallas Cowboys
Week 8 – vs. Miami Dolphins
Week 9 – vs. Green Bay
Week 10 – at Chicago Bears
Week 11 – at New York Giants
Week 12 – vs. Buffalo Bills (Thanksgiving Day)
Week 13 – vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 14 – vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 15 – at New York Jets
Week 16 – at Carolina Panthers (Christmas Eve)
Week 17 – vs. Chicago Bears (New Year’s Day)
Week 18 – at Green Bay Packers