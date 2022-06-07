Detroit Lions land national TV preseason game

On Tuesday, the NFL released the full preseason schedule (game times and television) for the 2022 season and our Detroit Lions will have one nationally televised game.

As you can see below, the Lions will be featured on CBS during Preseason Week 3 when they travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers.

That game will take place on Sunday, August 28 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Here are the national TV games for the 2022 preseason, just announced: pic.twitter.com/tHyJDHF21l — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 7, 2022

Detroit Lions 2022 Preseason Schedule

Here is the full Lions 2022 Preseason schedule:

Friday, Aug. 12 vs. Atlanta Falcons (6:00 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Aug. 20 @ Indianapolis Colts (1:00 p.m. ET)

Sunday, August 28 @ Pittsburgh Steelers (4:30 p.m. ET)

2022 Regular Season Schedule

Here is the full schedule:

Week 1 – vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 2 – vs. Washington Commanders

Week 3 – at Minnesota Vikings

Week 4 – vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 5 – at New England Patriots

Week 6 – BYE WEEK

Week 7 – at Dallas Cowboys

Week 8 – vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 9 – vs. Green Bay

Week 10 – at Chicago Bears

Week 11 – at New York Giants

Week 12 – vs. Buffalo Bills (Thanksgiving Day)

Week 13 – vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 14 – vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 15 – at New York Jets

Week 16 – at Carolina Panthers (Christmas Eve)

Week 17 – vs. Chicago Bears (New Year’s Day)

Week 18 – at Green Bay Packers

