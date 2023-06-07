Detroit Lions land nationally televised preseason game

In some semi-exciting news for Detroit Lions fans, the National Football League has announced the preseason games that will be nationally televised for the upcoming season, and the Lions have made the cut. The Lions' game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday, August 25, has been selected for national broadcast. This game, scheduled to kick off at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, will be aired on CBS, allowing fans nationwide to witness the Lions in action during the preseason.

Showcasing the Detroit Lions on the National Stage

The selection of the Detroit Lions' preseason game for national broadcast demonstrates the league's recognition of the team's appeal and the anticipation surrounding their performance. It provides an opportunity for fans across the country to catch a glimpse of the Lions' potential and witness the progress they have made during the offseason.

Here is the full schedule of nationally televised preseason games:

Preseason: A Crucial Period of Preparation

While preseason games do not count toward a team's regular-season record, they hold immense importance in terms of player evaluation and team development. It is during this period that coaches assess the performance of rookies, new additions, and veterans alike, determining the final roster for the regular season. The nationally televised game against the Panthers presents a valuable opportunity for the Detroit Lions' coaching staff to evaluate their players under a more intense spotlight.

Looking Ahead: Promising Prospects for the Lions

With the NFL's decision to broadcast the Lions' preseason game, the team is set to capture the attention of football fans nationwide. This recognition not only elevates the profile of the Lions but also amplifies the enthusiasm surrounding the team and the city of Detroit. As the preseason kickoff approaches, all eyes will be on the Lions as they aim to make a lasting impression and set the stage for an exciting regular season.