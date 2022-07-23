We are just over a month away from the start of the 2022 NFL season but that does not mean we cannot start thinking about what the Detroit Lions will do in the 2023 NFL Draft.

One of the biggest questions that will be answered this season is whether or not Jared Goff will be the Lions’ quarterback of the future.

Goff got off to a rough start with the Lions in 2021 but he settled in nicely and had a solid second end to the season, causing some to wonder if he could actually end up being Detroit’s quarterback past the 2022 season.

Two important people who believe that the Lions can win with Goff are head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes.

If Goff can raise his game to another level during the upcoming season, it would not be a surprise to see him as the Lions’ starter again in 2023 and possibly beyond.

Detroit Lions land ‘NCAA Football 14’ QB in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

That being said, if Jared Goff fails to play well in 2022, you can bet the Detroit Lions will look to the 2023 NFL Draft to select his replacement.

In a recent 2023 NFL Mock Draft released by Luke Easterling of Draft Wire, he has the Lions selecting Washington State QB Cam Ward with the No. 6 overall pick.

Here is what Easterling has to say about the Lions selecting Ward with the No. 6 pick.

6. Detroit Lions | Washington State QB Cam Ward

The Lions punted on the 2022 quarterback class, likely hoping to land a better prospect at the top of next year’s draft. Ward looked like he was playing NCAA Football 14 on rookie mode at Incarnate Word, and if he can do anything similar in the Pac-12, he could easily end up warranting a top-10 pick. MUST READ: Trading for QB Jimmy Garoppolo 'makes a lot of sense' for Detroit Lions Of course, thanks to the Matthew Stafford trade, the Lions currently have two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Easterling has the Lions selecting CB Joey Porter Jr. out of Penn State with the No. 29 pick in the opening round. 29. Detroit Lions (from LAR) | Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. The Lions have some serviceable starters at corner, but they’re still looking for a true shutdown artist who can lead the whole group. The son of another dominant NFL defender, Porter has all the ingredients to make a similar impact at the next level. Nation, if the Detroit Lions land QB Cam Ward and CB Joey Porter Jr. in the 2023 NFL Draft, would you be satisfied? Or, are you like me and believe it is WAY TOO EARLY to answer that question?

