Detroit Lions Land NCAA Sack King in 2025 NFL Mock Draft

As the Detroit Lions focus on securing a strong finish to the 2024 regular season, their sights are set on winning their second-straight NFC North title and earning the No. 1 seed in the 2024 NFL Playoffs. However, with many teams already out of playoff contention, attention has begun shifting toward the 2025 NFL Draft. In the latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft from AJ Schulte of A to Z Sports, the Lions are projected to select a standout pass rusher who has dominated the NCAA this season: Mike Green, EDGE, from Marshall.

Lions Focus on Strengthening Pass Rush

In his mock draft, Schulte has the Lions selecting Mike Green with the 31st overall pick, addressing a key area of need for the defense. While the Lions made a significant move by trading for Za'Darius Smith, the team is still in need of a long-term partner to complement Aidan Hutchinson in the pass rush. Green, the NCAA Sack King for the 2024 season, could be just the player Detroit needs to take their defense to the next level.

Mike Green’s Explosive Playstyle

Schulte praises Green for his explosiveness off the snap and his surprising physicality against the run, especially considering his size. Green has impressed scouts with his ability to get to the quarterback and wreak havoc in opposing backfields. His impressive 2024 season has earned him recognition as one of the top EDGE prospects, making him a natural fit for the Lions as they continue to build a formidable defense.

My Take on Mike Green

I absolutely love Mike Green as a potential addition to the Detroit Lions! Green has a relentless motor that fits perfectly with what the Lions are all about, and you can bet Dan Campbell would love him. Despite only starting one season in college, Green has shown that he is already a very polished pass rusher with a variety of moves to get to the quarterback. The biggest concern surrounding Green, according to many draft experts, is his size—standing at 6'4″ and weighing 247 pounds. Personally, I am not buying that a single bit. There have been plenty of examples of players around that size who have had productive careers in the NFL. Lions GM Brad Holmes has proven time and again that he is willing to reach a bit if he loves a player, and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if the Lions select Green with what we hope will be the last pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

A Perfect Fit for the Lions

For the Lions, adding a dynamic pass rusher like Green would be a major boost to their defense, helping to solidify their front seven for years to come. As they look to build on their playoff push, Detroit will undoubtedly keep an eye on players like Green, who could help them compete for a Super Bowl titles for years to come. With the 2025 NFL Draft looming, the Lions will continue to make moves that strengthen their roster, ensuring they remain competitive for years to come.