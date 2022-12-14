Detroit Lions land No. 1 pick in proposed 2023 NFL Draft trade

The Detroit Lions currently hold the No. 4 overall pick and the No. 15 overall pick

We are in mid-December, and believe it or not, our Detroit Lions are still in the NFL playoff hunt. Repeat, with just four games remaining the Lions still have a shot at making the playoffs! With that being said, Todd McShay has released his first 2023 NFL Mock Draft, which means it is open season for all things regarding the 2023 Draft. In my opinion, the Lions should do whatever they can to land the No. 1 overall pick so they can select Will Anderson out of Alabama.

How could the Detroit Lions land the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

*Note: Picks used in this simulation are as they stand following Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season

As it stands, the Houston Texans have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and it is a safe bet that they will still be there when the regular season ends. Just about everyone on planet earth believes the Texans will select QB Bryce Young out of Alabama if they stay at No. 1.

That being said, the Lions currently hold the No. 4 overall pick and the No. 15 overall pick, and my dream is that they land Will Anderson. The problem is that even if the Texans take Young at No. 1, there is no way Anderson would get past the No. 2 and No. 3 picks (currently held by the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears), as both of those teams would almost certainly take him.

But what if the Texans could move down a few slots, still land Bryce Young, and get some extra draft capital in the process?

Well, as you are about to see in the proposed draft trade I put together, the Lions would, in fact, move up to No. 1, and the Texans would still get Young with the No. 4 pick.

Proposed Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft Trade:

Detroit Lions receive: No. 1 overall pick

Houston Texans receive: No. 4 overall pick, No. 15 overall pick, and 4th Round pick in 2024.

According to the DraftTek 2023 NFL Draft Chart, the No. 1 overall pick is worth 3000 points, while the No. 4 (1800), No. 15 (1050), and 2024 fourth-round pick (estimated 75 points) are worth a total of 2925 points.

Now, you may ask, why would the Texans trade the No. 1 overall pick and risk losing out on their No. 1 target (likely Bryce Young)?

Well, it’s rather simple. Chances are that the Seahawks (No. 2 overall pick) and Bears (No. 3 overall pick) are both going to select a defensive player when they are on the clock. If the Texans are convinced that will be the case, AND they trust that the Lions are trading up to take Will Anderson, it would be an easy decision to move down to No. 4, gain two additional picks, AND still land Bryce Young.

Nation, would you like to see the Lions give up draft capital for Will Young?