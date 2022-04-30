Detroit Lions land offensive lineman Zein Obeid

According to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Lions have landed Ferris State OL Zein Obeid. (Please click the link below to read Obeid’s story)

From Ferris State:

Member of the Bulldogs’ 2019 GLIAC Championship and NCAA Semifinalist team … Helped FSU to a sixth-straight NCAA Division II Playoff berth and a 12-1 overall record … Started at left tackle for the Bulldogs in 2019 … Member of Bulldog team that reached the NCAA Division II National Championship game and matched an all-time NCAA wins record with 15 victories in 2018 … Part of 2018 team that captured the GLIAC Championship and won Super Region Three in the NCAA Division II Playoffs en route to the title game … Saw action as a reserve and on special teams in 2018 … Redshirted in 2017 as team reached the NCAA Division II National Quarterfinals … Prior To FSU: Three-year varsity standout … Played on both the offensive and defensive lines … One of Michigan’s most dominant offensive linemen … Garnered strong recruiting interest from multiple programs … All-Conference and all-area honoree … Helped team win its first seven games of the 2016 season … Led team to a state playoff appearance … Was a big-time force on the Tractors’ offensive line … Part of a unit that allowed the squad’s starting quarterback to pile up 2,250 yards of offense and 30 TD’s this past fall … Named to the Dearborn All-City First Team … Highly-regarded prospect from the east side of the state … Prep teammate of fellow FSU recruit Mohamad Amen … Multi-year starter and letterwinner on both sides of the ball … Regarded as a leader on team’s offensive line … Promising prospect with ability up front.

James Cook Might Be the Exact Piece the Buffalo Bills Needed

Not every team has the luxury to draft a part-time player, and that’s definitely not all that Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook can be, but even in that role, he’s a great pick for the Buffalo Bills.

Cook’s main knocks entering the draft are workload related while playing at Georgia. That and his weight (199 pounds). Cook did break the 1,000-yard barrier in 2021 (1,012 yards) after posting totals of 373, 320, and 528 yards in his first three seasons.

What’s the breakdown of Cook with the Bills in 2022?

Player Comparisons

numberFire’s Brandon Gdula breaks down Hall’s profile and gives a top comparison.

Gdula’s draft database has found these 10 prior prospects to have the most similar statistical profiles to Cook’s. Keep in mind that these are based not on play style or traits but age, athleticism, draft equity, experience, efficiency, and production.