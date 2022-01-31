in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions land player in 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

The Detroit Lions didn’t have a single player on their roster named to the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, though four players were named as alternates in the form of T.J. Hockenson, guard Jonah Jackson, fullback Jason Cabinda and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin

And now, Jackson will be participating in the Pro Bowl, as Washington Football Team guard Brandon Scherff will be unable to play due to injury.

The 2nd year guard out of Ohio State appeared in all 16 games for the Lions this past season.

