How the Detroit Lions could land Saquon Barkley 2.0

The 2020 NFL Draft is still a ways out, yet the talk about what the Detroit Lions should do with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has been exhausting.

That being said, not many have been talking about what the Lions should do with their 2nd Round pick.

Embed from Getty Images

This past week, the NFL Scouting Combine took place in Indianapolis and there were certainly some players who stood out.

One of those players, who is projected by most to be a late 1st Round to early 2nd Round selection, is running back Jonathan Taylor out of Wisconsin.

Taylor ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds, and as soon as he did so, his comparisons to New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley starting flowing like honey on social media.

Jonathan Taylor

5’10, 226lbs

4.39s 40

4.24s Shuttle Saquon Barkley

6’0, 233lbs

4.40s 40

4.24s Shuttle Clearly, in a running back dominant division, Washington must do the right thing and take Jonathan Taylor at #2 Overall. — Jack Cavanagh (@javanagh87) March 1, 2020

Per @NextGenStats: Only 2 over 225 lbs to run 4.40 or faster since 2014.

– Saquon

– Jonathan Taylor End list. — Jon Helmkamp 🖋🏈 (@JCWHelmkamp) February 29, 2020

In order for the Lions to land Taylor in the 2020 NFL Draft, they would likely have to acquire a late 1st Round pick (could potentially do this if they trade the No. 3 pick to the Dolphins) or at worst, use their second-round pick to land what could be the next Saquon Barkley.

Nation, would you like to see Jonathan Taylor in a Lions uniform?