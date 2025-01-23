Detroit Lions Land Stud Defender In Mel Kiper’s 2025 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

After a strong 2024 season, the Detroit Lions came up short of their ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl. A 45-31 loss in the Divisional Round against the Washington Commanders left the Lions just shy of their Super Bowl aspirations. Now, with their sights set firmly on the future, the Lions will look to make key additions in the 2025 NFL Draft to keep the momentum going. In Mel Kiper's latest mock draft, Detroit is projected to select James Pearce Jr., an outside linebacker from Tennessee, with the 28th overall pick.

Filling the Pass Rush Void

Despite a successful season overall, the Lions' defense struggled with generating consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks. The absence of a dominant pass rush was evident, with Detroit finishing tied for 23rd in the NFL with just 37 sacks. Additionally, the team ranked 25th in pass rush win rate at 35.4%. While the midseason acquisition of Za'Darius Smith helped bolster the pass rush, it was clear that the Lions’ defense was missing key playmakers to truly make an impact.

Why James Pearce Jr. Makes Sense for the Detroit Lions

Kiper sees Pearce as the ideal player to help fix this issue. Standing 6'5″ with impressive speed, Pearce brings the physical tools necessary to be a difference-maker on the field. With 17.5 sacks over the last two seasons at Tennessee, Pearce has proven he can get after the quarterback and disrupt opposing offenses.

Although Pearce still needs to add muscle to his frame, his ability to mix up pass-rush moves and pressure the quarterback is exactly what Detroit needs. The addition of Pearce would provide a boost to a pass rush that was too inconsistent throughout the 2024 season and help take the defense to the next level as the team continues to chase its Super Bowl dream.

With the 2025 draft on the horizon, Pearce could become one of Detroit’s top targets. After falling short in the playoffs, the Lions are determined to bolster their defense and make another run at the championship. Adding a high-impact defender like Pearce could be the key to pushing them over the top.